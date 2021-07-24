Jason Eugene Moran-Smith Launched his, J.E.M.S Luxury Shoe Co on Juneteenth

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jason Eugene was not your average kid. His mind has always been on shoes, but not in the way that you are expecting. Many kids want designer shoes and Jason did want that, but he was more intent on designing, fixing, and upgrading shoes. When his girlfriend at the time wanted better shoes, Jason took it upon himself do just that, and bought her the best shoe he could afford from Marshall Fields

“As a kid, I remember being in middle school designing shoes and formal gowns for my then-girlfriend and now best friend. I would be in math class and I would just envision this design in my head and begin sketching it in my notebook. I knew from a conversation I had with my mom when I was young. I asked for my first pair of name-brand shoes, “ Penny Hardaway’s” No, was the answer because as my mother has explained it. She wasn’t buying any name-brand shoes unless my name was on them,” Jason recounts.

Despite the fact that Jason’s mom would dress him to the 9’s, she is his number one supporter. When people didn’t believe in Jason, his mom has always been there to tell him he could do whatever he put his mind to. Perhaps this seed is what inspired him to follow his mom’s advice from such a young age, not only to create his own luxury brand, but to make sure he put his name on them, Jason laughs saying “No, I think I put my name on them so now my mom has to buy one of every pair because my name is on them.” No seriously I am proud to be married to my soulmate and in my commitment to our forever my married acronyms spelled out J.E.M.S., and I knew, it felt right because after I was asked to design, It took two years until I named the company before I could finally find who I was as a designer that loved fashion.” say’s Jason

“I wanted to launch a full luxury line, a line my mom would be proud of and I would want to wear as well. What my mother said always stuck in my head: “If your name isn’t on them I am not buying them”. I knew the perfect name for the company. After two years with myself as the Chief Luxury Shoe Designer, I started J.E.M.S. (my legal married name JASON EUGENE MORAN-SMITH) Luxury Shoe Co. which is a full line of luxury shoes. I turned my dream into a reality,” Jason remarks.

What makes J.E.M.S. LUXURY SHOE CO different from the rest of the competitors Jason say’s ” that he works backwards because I have been both the dreamer who wants the nice pair of shoes you beg your mom to buy, and now as the designer who helps people make a statement and enhance looks solely, all puns intended on their shoes.” This helps him see both sides of the story and anticipate what the consumer wants.

“I think ahead and I am the consumer so I know what I will spend my hard-earned dollars on and what I wont. Since you spend most of your time on your feet, even resting. I think we all need to pay closer attention to what we put on our feet, my grandfather use to say “every building starts with a solid foundation, son” I just need make sure the worlds new foundation for every look is a custom made pair of luxury designed by J.E.M.S. ,” Jason explains confidently .

Jason isn’t slowing down any time soon. He has a lot of incredible new projects coming up including designing, shoes for his gold recording rap artist cousin and a few other notable celebrities. In addition, he is excited to be soon launching books written under the pen J.E.M.S LIGHT that will be coming later this summer exclusively on kindle @www.jemslight.com, or until the right agent, traditional publishing house, and or production company makes and offer.

“Other than that my spouse and I are always looking at open castings in movies and plays, even extra parts. You can see me in Step-up season3, and we are stepping into the executive production shoes and filming a pilot in ATL for background singers soon. Yes, no matter what ” I will be looking at their shoes and fashion,” Jason says.

Excited to build a legacy and wealth for his indie-artist husband, mom and family, you can check out all that Jason Eugene is doing by following him on Instagramhttps://www.wdfxfox34.com/story/44098384/from-a-kid-at-school-dreaming-of-shoes-to-a-luxury-shoe-brand-owner-jason-eugene-created-his-own-shoe-empire here and checking out his website here.

Website: https://www.jemsluxuryshoeco.com/