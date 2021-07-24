SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, BOCH, ONEM, CHMA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

