Tanzania and Zara Tours are Open for Tourism

MOSHI, Tanzania , July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TANZANIA, AFRICA – As the world continues to emerge from the impact of the global pandemic, travel and tourism are slowly opening. When we lead trekkers up Mount Kilimanjaro, we tell them “pole, pole,” meaning “slowly, slowly,” and this is another time that we see things open slowly to ensure safety. As travel restrictions continue to lift, safety measures are firmly in place, and travelers are reuniting with their loved ones, and to the unique places their souls wish to connect.

Travel pulls many of us towards exploring new areas and new parts of ourselves, and many of us have been missing it this last year. Those choosing to travel at this time are seeing the benefit of smaller crowds, more personalized experiences, and in some cases, deep discounts to encourage occupancy.

In Tanzania, both Qatar and KLM are safe for travel, and there are no quarantine restrictions. Guests should always check the most up-to-date travel information and follow all local guidelines, which may be different than what the restrictions are in their own locale - check ahead. We have set up two COVID-19 testing centers in the Serengeti National Park, enabling simplified testing and ensuring the safety of our guests.

The beauty of Tanzania is unrivaled, and smaller crowds, including limited tour sizes and lower occupancy rates, mean the area is more accessible than ever before. The wildlife follows its own natural rhythms and holds the same allure as always - adventure, discovery, and wonder. Those who want to get back to global travel are doing so with caution and finding solace in the safety practices the tourism industry has put in place to encourage travel. We’ve all been looking forward to this re-opening and invite you to do so as well.





About ZARA TOURS

Our full-service East African travel company owns and operates local hotels, lodges, and wild camps to create a truly fantastic adventure of a lifetime. With a fleet of more than 80 safari cars, airport shuttles, and hotel to mountain transfer cars, all activities from pickup to drop off are operated by Zara Tours employees. This allows us to keep our prices very competitive while offering a high standard of service.

Tanzania offers a landscape for every traveler: white beaches on the coast, the Serengeti plains full of wildlife, tropical rain forests full of monkeys and brightly colored birds, and one of the world’s largest mountains, Mt. Kilimanjaro.

With over 30 years of experience, award-winning Zara Tours offers the best in trained climbing guides, accommodations, and safari operators to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will want to relive time and again. Find us online at zaratours.com.

