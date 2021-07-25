Phoenix, Arizona, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many citizens in Arizona believe it's time that they have a strong and ethical leader running in congress. After carefully weighing his options, Veritas Global Protection CEO Elijah Norton is considering running for congress against David Schweikert. Now is time for the Republicans to make a change, and Norton believes he is the right man for the position.

Why Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection Could Be The Right Man For Arizona Congress

Elijah Norton Veritas, Global Protection CEO, is no stranger to the role of a leader. He is the CEO of one of the most successful vehicle protection companies in Arizona, after all. One thing that Elijah Norton does differently than other leaders is putting honesty first.

This motivator has always stayed true to his word and has become a leader that his employees and clients can trust. If he brings this same level of ethics to the table when he runs for congress, he could gain the loyal Arizona followers he needs to make a difference.

What Kind Of Leader Arizona Needs Right Now

Arizona residents are tired of giving their support to leaders who don't value them. This time around, they want someone in charge who is honest and not involved in any scandals. They know they won't see any changes until they get someone with a different view in congress.

In order to get a seat in the house of congress, there are certain skills a person must possess. They must have a certain level of education and experience with running a successful business. On top of this, they must also know politics like the back of their hand. This is why it's so difficult to get a seat in congress.

The lifestyle a candidate leads is important too. They don't have to be born into a posh family with a silver spoon in their mouth to qualify. However, they do need to meet certain expectations. It's very important that there isn't anything considered scandalous about their past that could be brought up.

Could Elijah Norton Have What It Takes?

Many people in Arizona believe that Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection has what it takes to be a success in congress. He believes in making a change, and many people feel he is honest with those intentions. Elijah has strong business skills that he's been able to use in the company he founded.

Many people who have worked with Elijah in the past have come forward to speak about how positive their experience was. He is a motivator who sees the good in people and wants to help them succeed. This is the type of leader Arizona needs.

A lot of people feel that Elijah Norton is the complete opposite of David Schweikert, and that is why they are rooting for him to run for congress. While a decision hasn't been made yet on whether or not he will enter this run for congress, many people in Arizona have their fingers crossed.