Jamie Chua officially cooperated with RARA to release the world's first customized IP NFT

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, Rara established a partnership with Jamie Chua to release the world's first customized IP NFT series on the RARA NFT transaction platform. This cooperation is of landmark significance for both parties.



Jamie Chua is a celebrity in Singapore. By 2021, she has attracted more than 1.1 million fans on Instagram and nearly 450000 subscribers on YouTube.

As a fashion icon, Jamie Chua has participated in many fashion social gatherings, such as the annual icon ball. According to the South China Morning Post, Jamie Chua owns one of the world's largest collections of Hermès handbags and has more than 200 Birkin and Kelly bags with a total value of more than $ 2 million. The most expensive handbag she has is Hermès Birkin 25 Himalayan on which there are 245 diamonds. The retail price of this bag is $432,000.

RARA means “rare” in Latin, a fitting name for a token that serves as the global gateway to discover the most creative, luxurious, and valuable NFTs.

RARA is the NFT value discovery system where amazing NFTs go viral and get discovered. Through the combination of gamified mystery box mechanism and expansive NFT marketplace, we usher in a brand new era for NFT fans. The RARA mission is to bring the world’s best artists, brands, and IP’s to the largest global audience of buyers in the most user-friendly way by tapping into a fully gamified NFT issuance, acquisition, and ownership experience.

Jamie Chua explores new ways of fashion communication through RARA

Jamie Chua, like RARA, has a special love for "rarity". One of her hobbies in life is collecting all sorts of fashion items. She not only has great enthusiasm for exploring and investing in fashion but also actively spreads her fashion ideas in different ways, and sharing her understanding of fashion culture with everyone. Her tastes have even become one of the strongest signposts for the upcoming fashion trend, especially for her fans.

The cooperation with Jamie Chua is mainly inspired by her wide range of collections of fashion items and the innovation as well as convenience of collecting NFT.

Jamie Chua is not only keen to collect various fashion boutiques, but also an excellent female entrepreneur with innovative ideas and rich investment experiences. She commented that the release of her own series of NFT products through RARA is the first step to spread fashion culture in a new field. In the future, there will be more in-depth cooperation with RARA and she will make more bold attempts.

When being asked why she chose RARA as the starting platform, Jamie Chua stated that she believes the most important thing in both art collection and fashion collection is the social value, including commercial value. The collectibles that can be spread and become popular are those with real value, which coincides with RARA's philosophy. She believes that RARA has the potential to become the best NFT trading platform in the world because the RARA project pays more attention to the communication and value exploration of NFT. She is very happy being the first IP creator to release NFT on RARA and promises that she will give some of her private collections as the final awards for the NFT sale.

RARA's innovative strategy of collaborating with the mainstream society

Traditional NFT projects still focus on digital artists, who tend to use algorithms when designing, such as cartographic software. With the participation of more and more users, algorithmic artworks will become more and more refined and face increasingly fierce competition, and further face development bottlenecks. The fact that some once popular NFT are gone is the most compelling evidence.

RARA, as an NFT value discovery system rather than a platform, has high goals of communication and sharing and RARA is aware that NFT can only realize value growth through communication and sharing. This is significant for IP creators and fans, as well as RARA users.

In this cooperation between RARA and Jamie Chua, RARA will show everyone how NFT can increase its value in communication.

RARA grasps future trends

For the NFT market, social attention is traffic, and traffic is capital. This is similar to the traditional stock investment. However, for both now and the future, the first traffic will always be comprised of the IP creators and the tokenomics and operation mode are the key to retaining the traffic.

RARA has the highest quality and richest IP resources in the NFT market. It can attract traffic at different levels and fulfill individuals' different needs, who then will become ordinary RARA users, NFT buyers, liquidity providers, and even investors of IP creators.

RARA is an NFT value discovery system and a platform providing comprehensive NFT services.

RARA is the future for NFT and each of us.

