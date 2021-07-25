Cardence: Revolutionizing Decentralised launchpad space, Creating trustless affiliate marketing for presales

BENGALURU, India, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since the ICO boom in 2017, Initial coin offerings have come a long way. It evolved into IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) and then into IDO (Initial Dex Offering). It is still a wild world, plagued with rug pulls and token dumps. Nevertheless, it remains popular with investors because the right projects can easily give multiple times returns.



Hundreds of projects are launching their presales on a daily basis. They need a platform where presales can be conducted. Decentralized presale platforms act as a platform where anybody can create token sales for their projects.

The major problems being faced by the ecosystem are : inability to release tokens according to vesting schedule, inability to whitelist participants, inability to create an affiliate marketing program, rug pulls by projects, lack of locker apps, filtering through the right projects to find the next 100x gem.

Cardence is a decentralized IDO platform which allows anyone to create a token sale on its platform. There are various levels of project vetting. It deploys special features to safeguard interest of investors as well project owners. It is running on Binance Smart Chain, but plans to launch on Cardano, Polygon, Kucoin Community Chain, Solana and Ethereum in coming months.

What is Cardence?



Cardence is a multichain decentralized presale platform which creates a trustless fundraise ecosystem. It is launching on BSC, Ethereum, Matic, KCC, Cardano, and Solana networks. It is the first presale platform which facilitates affiliate marketing of projects, release of tokens according to vesting schedule, whitelisting of participants and auto locking of liquidity. Additionally, Dapps like SmartMint and Locker App allow creation of new tokens without writing any code and creation of time locked token vaults for release of tokens according to a vesting schedule.



How is it better than its competitors?

Cardence is not the only decentralized presale platform. Bounce, Unicrypt and Dxsale are its major competitors. What sets it apart from others is the innovative features which are not available on other platforms.

For example, the greatest pain point of projects is to market themselves. Word of mouth is the best form of marketing which creates a viral effect. Rewarding users to refer other investors to the presale with a commission over the transaction value will incentivize users to market the project. Cardence is the only presale platform that facilitates trustless affiliate marketing techniques.

Another great feature is to allow project owners to release the tokens according to a vesting schedule. Presale investors receive tokens at significantly discounted rates and tend to dump sooner after listing. This hampers growth of the project. Applying vesting schedule for release of tokens ensures that not all tokens can be dumped simultaneously.

Cardence is the only decentralized platform which allows whitelisting of wallet addresses. This means that projects can whitelist people and allow only those participants in a sale who have been whitelisted. This is very useful in running Private rounds.

Permissionless listing: While everybody can create a sale, only those projects which qualify community voting are allowed to get listed as Public IDOs. This gives the power back to the community.

Smart Mint: This feature allows for creation of new tokens without writing any code. Initially, it is being rolled out for the Cardano network. Tokens will be fully customizable: inflationary, deflationary, rebase. Also, it will have the option of distributing transaction fees. Cardence also plans to add the feature of keeping ready-made templates (like a safemoon template, a Shiba Template, and Elongate Template) which can be used instantly to create new tokens. It will be particularly helpful for the Meme token community and builders, and also for artists to create fan tokens and concentrate on their art.

Smart Locker: This Dapp allows for storing of tokens in time locked vaults. It will also allow for time locked transfer of tokens, locking of tokens according to vesting schedule, and also for bulk distribution of tokens according to a vesting schedule. It is the most advanced locker app available.

Current Stage

Cardence product is ready for deployment on testnet. It will go live on the mainnet in the first week of August.

Smart contract has been audited by Techrate. An agreement has been signed with Chainlink for using its Oracle services in the smart contract.

Cardence has already finished the private sale. Public sale is going on. Cardence is listed on CoinmarketCap and its ICO is live on CMC.

Cardence has 43,000 users in its Telegram group and 41,000 followers on Twitter.

Presale



Cardence presale is live on its portal as well as an IEO is ongoing on Indoex Exchange. More IEOs are on the way. Initial market cap is $600 K. Queries can be directed to the Official Telegram group. Cardence has a very supportive community.



Social -



Website: https://cardence.io/

Official Telegram group: https://t.me/cardence_chat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cardence_io

Medium: https://medium.com/cardence

Media Contacts -

Name - Obaid ul Ahad

Email - obaid@cardence.io

Company - Cardence