Irving TX Non-Profit Legal Advice – Startup/Small Business Lawyer Service Launch

Dallas, TX, United States, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Legal, a Texas law firm, has expanded its legal services to non-profit organizations in the Irving, TX area. The firm is adept in all non-profit business or organization law matters and specializes in taxes, donations, and hybrid organizations.

With the recent expansion, Vision Legal aims to continue providing superior legal support and services for launching and growing non-profit organizations.

According to Cause IQ, the Dallas metro area has 36,718 non-profit organizations, 28% of the state’s total. Vision Legal offers these non-profits long- and short-term evaluation of future positions based on current decisions. They also strive to provide agility and the ability to adapt and change in modern dynamic environments.

Their sophisticated, Christian marketplace perspective and insight are relied on by many of their clients. These clients frequently consult the firm on strategic transactions and seek advice on building and growing new high-impact innovations.

Vision Legal favors an individualized approach to forge a true partnership with each client. They endeavor to go the extra mile and provide relevant resources such as networking opportunities, industry insights, and referrals.

The non-profit law specialists believe in providing reliable, transparent communication in legal matters and business practices, as well as legal fees or opportunities for improvement.

Clients receive real-time automated reports to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Vision Legal’s price structures are individualized to each client, based on risk-sharing and cost predictability. Alternative fee arrangements (AFAs) are just one way the firm literally invests in its clients’ success.

The firm’s mission is to serve “Christian Kingdom” individuals and entities. It defines “Christian Kingdom” as those that include spiritual “returns,” alongside other robust, prudent financial goals, in their philanthropic, business, or creative goals.

Principle attorney Jason Head is a member of the Virginia Bar, Texas State Bar, and the Fellowship of Ministers and Churches. Aside from his legal acumen, Mr. Head has a background in executive corporate consultation, business development, financial planning, strategic analysis, and transactional law.

