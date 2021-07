English French Dutch

A new iconic hotel will open its doors in 2025 in ZIN

Brussels, July 26, 2021 – Standard International, the leading hospitality company responsible for iconic hotels across the globe, from New York and Miami, to London and the Maldives, today added Brussels to its growing list of destinations. ZIN, Befimmo’s ongoing redevelopment project of the World Trade Center towers 1 & 2 in Brussels’ Northern Quarter, will welcome The Standard in 2025.



