MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 19 to 23 July 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|72,470
|190.78
|13,825,614
|19 July 2021
20 July 2021
21 July 2021
22 July 2021
23 July 2021
|100
200
200
100
50
|229.45
220.25
224.00
224.50
228.12
|22,945
44,050
44,800
22,450
11,406
|Accumulated under the programme
|73,120
|13,971,265
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 19 to 23 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.939% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
