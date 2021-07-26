MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Holding A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 to 23 July 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement72,470190.7813,825,614
19 July 2021
20 July 2021
21 July 2021
22 July 2021
23 July 2021		100
200
200
100
50		229.45
220.25
224.00
224.50
228.12		22,945
44,050
44,800
22,450
11,406
Accumulated under the programme73,120 13,971,265

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 19 to 23 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.939% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365


Attachments


Attachments

MTHH_Company Announcement 45_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (19 - 23 July 2021)