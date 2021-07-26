MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 to 23 July 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 72,470 190.78 13,825,614 19 July 2021

20 July 2021

21 July 2021

22 July 2021

23 July 2021 100

200

200

100

50 229.45

220.25

224.00

224.50

228.12 22,945

44,050

44,800

22,450

11,406 Accumulated under the programme 73,120 13,971,265

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 19 to 23 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.939% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365





Attachments