The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,780,631
|287.76
|512,403,242
|19 July 2021
|19,000
|293.93
|5,584,702
|20 July 2021
|20,100
|293.62
|5,901,816
|21 July 2021
|14,600
|297.23
|4,339,492
|22 July 2021
|14,500
|301.01
|4,364,707
|23 July 2021
|14,900
|297.18
|4,427,992
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,863,731
|288.14
|537,021,953
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,863,731 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.57% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment