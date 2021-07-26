Faurecia: Availability of the financial report for the first half of 2021

English French

Nanterre (France), July 26, 2021

Availability of the Financial report for the first half of 2021

Faurecia announces today that its Financial report for the first half of 2021 is available to the public and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the Company:

https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results

Press contact Analysts/Investors contact Eric Fohlen-Weill



Director of Corporate Communication



Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58



eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com Marc Maillet



Director of Investor Relations



Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70



marc.maillet@faurecia.com

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index.

Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

Attachment