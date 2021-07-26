Natural Sausage Casings Market Worth $2.79 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

London, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source (Hog, Beef, and Sheep), Application (Fresh Sausages, Pre-cooked Sausages, Smoked Sausages, and Cured Sausages), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) — Global Forecast to 2028”, in terms of value, the natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028 from $2.44 billion in 2021. In terms of volume, the natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 36,213.3 million meters by 2028 from 32,867.5 million meters in 2021.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5158

Natural sausage casings are suitable for producing tasty sausages made from the submucosa, a naturally occurring collagen found in hog, sheep, and other animals’ intestines. Advances in production techniques have recently made it a lot easier to produce high-quality natural casings. Natural sausage casings are breathable as opposed to some artificial casings, which do not allow smoke or water to reach the meat during cooking. Natural sausage casings help retain the juiciness of the meat, which gives consumers a tender bite and a rich taste.

Consumer Preference for Natural Casings over Artificial Casing to Drive the Market Growth

The natural casing's origin may have begun around 4,000BC where cooked meat was stuffed into the stomach of a goat, but today natural casings are made from the submucosa, a layer (which consists of naturally occurring collagen) of a farm animal's intestine. The intestines mainly come from pigs, cattle, goats, sheep, and sometimes a horse. This method of encasing sausage has been around for centuries—although machinery has replaced the need to clean the intestines by hand before use—and is the only form of casing that can be used in organic sausage production.

Today's consumers have discerning tastes to tell the difference between collagen (artificial casing) and natural casings. Artificial casings are mostly inedible and must be removed before eating. Also, the toughness of the collagen will not give the texture and feel as well as they cannot be twisted and will retain their shape unless heat is applied to the required shape. However, natural casings provide a special “snap” that true sausages lovers expect. It provides a traditional appearance, traditional texture, and cooking performance that is expected of sausage. Further, it also has an endothermic quality that helps sausages stay tender and juicy, maintain a fresh appearance, and provide extended shelf life. As a result, consumers mostly prefer natural casing stuffed sausages to artificial casing stuffed sausages. The benefits of the natural casing are flavor and visual appeal. Because the natural casing breathes, it results in a deeper flavor and richness in the sausage—the smoking and cooking flavors can permeate the casing and infuse the meat. Since the casings are all-natural, the sausages are very natural looking, being somewhat irregular in shape and size. Moreover, consumers also associate natural casings with a premium sausage; thus, as the premium-quality sausages market grows, the demand for natural casings is also expected to propel in the next few years.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Natural Sausage Casings Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant disruptor in 2020, drawing global attention to meat supply and food security worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the natural sausage casings market by directly affecting production and demand, disrupting supply chains, and impacting investments. The pandemic is thought to have originated in meat markets, with its rapid spread aided by crowded processing plants. Hence, consumers are increasingly preferring alternate sources of procuring meats over the traditional meat supply. Also, the coronavirus crisis has compelled people to re-evaluate their diets as it has highlighted the link between food and health. Several meat-processing facilities have halted operations or are running well below capacity to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their employees. This factor has boosted the demand for alternative products and vegan products. As a result, the pandemic has unexpectedly boosted the demand and consumption of plant-based food products, limiting the demand for meat sausages and, thereby, for natural sausage casings.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5158

With the commencement of the recovery phase of COVID-19, stakeholders across natural sausage casings categories have started to adapt to the new normal. According to McKinsey’s survey of 2020, almost 70% of the population is willing to spend more time and money to purchase safer and eco-friendly products, while almost 60% are more inclined towards healthier eating practices after the crisis. Thus, the companies and new start-ups that produce sausage casings and sausages/hotdogs are in a disadvantaged position, as sausages are considered fast food. The pandemic has forced many food restaurants to shut down. For instance, McDonald’s have closed 200 of its 14,000 U.S. locations permanently, and Dunkin’ have closed 450 restaurants in 2020. Starbucks has also announced its plan to shut down up to 400 locations permanently in 2021. Thus, the association of the origin of COVID-19 with an animal source will result in a large section of the population shifting from animal-based products to plant-based products.

The natural sausage casings market is segmented based on source, application, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on source, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into hog, beef, sheep, and other sources. The hog segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits, such as the capacity to offer wider caliber, higher resistance compared to other natural sausage-casing sources, and the ability to be molded into a wide variety of shapes. These casings are mostly used in pork or beef sausages, butcher’s thick sausages, Cumberland sausage, boerewors, frankfurters, smoked sausage, liver sausage, pepperoni, and bratwurst. However, the sheep segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its unique properties such as the highest quality, small diameter, thinner wall, and tenderness.

Based on application, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages. The fresh sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market in 2021. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased consumer preference for minimally processed and fresh foods. However, the smoked sausage casings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ready-to-go premium meat products, a greater variety of smoked products available in modern groceries and increasing preference by craft food producers for smoking technology.

Quick Buy – Natural Sausage Casings Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/46466935

Based on distribution channel, the natural sausage casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online distribution channels. The offline segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which has increased the overall sales of premium meat products, improvements in the physical infrastructures of offline stores, with a broader assortment of food products available. However, online natural sausage casings sale is growing faster than offline channel due to advantages such as purchase anytime, convenience for doorstep delivery, lower price than in-store, greater product selection, discounted rates, and easier comparison prices.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global natural sausage casings market in 2021. Many countries within Western Europe, including Germany, France, and Spain, are highly developed, sophisticated, and mature markets for sausage manufacturing. Europe‘s prominent position in the natural sausage casings market is primarily attributed to the presence of a large number of sausage manufacturers, changing food consumption patterns favoring convenience foods, increased income levels, and the surge in population leading to increased meat and sausage consumption. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold high growth potential for the natural casings market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains, growing expenditure on sausage casings, westernization, and growing population & urbanization. Due to the increasing livestock production and processing and growing focus on processed meat products in developing countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, and India, the demand for natural sausage casing is expected to accelerate in the coming years in the region.

The key players operating in the global natural sausage casings market are Amjadi GmbH (Germany), World Casing Corporation (U.S.), Peter Gelhard Naturdärme KG (Germany), Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients) (Netherlands), Almol Casing Pty Ltd (Australia), Natural Casing Company, Inc. (U.S.), A Holdijk GmbH (Germany), Agrimares Group (Spain), Carl Lipmann & Co. KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), Fortis Srl (Italy), Irish Casing Company (Ireland), Elshazly Casings Company (Egypt), MCJ Casings (U.K.), Oversea Casing Company LLC.(U.S.), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), Saria SE & Co. KG (Germany), Rugao Qingfeng Casing CO., LTD (China), Baoding Dongfang Group (China), CDS Hackner GmbH (Germany), Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and DeWied International Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-sausage-casings-market-5158

Scope of the Report:

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Source

Hog

Beef

Sheep

Others

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Application

Fresh Sausages

Pre-cooked Sausages

Smoked Sausages

Cured Sausages

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Geography

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Poland Netherlands Russia RoE

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5158

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, and Net Casing) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.