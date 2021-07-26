New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Mining Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107151/?utm_source=GNW



Lithium Mining Market- our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



Where is the lithium mining market heading?



Lithium Mining Market



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue & volume forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Lithium Mining Market: Recovery Source

. Brine

. Hard Rock

. Others



Lithium Mining Market: Type

. Lithium Carbonate

. Lithium Hydroxide



Lithium Mining Market: Application

. Battery

. Glass & Ceramics

. Grease

. Polymer

. Flux Powder

. Refrigeration

. Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Poland

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Australia

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Chile

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa

- Zimbabwe

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Lithium Mining Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Overall world revenue for Lithium Mining Market will surpass $xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.



In summary, our 480+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Lithium Mining Market, with forecasts for Recovery Source, Type, and Application, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets - See forecasts for the Lithium mining market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Poland, China, Australia, ASEAN, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Zimbabwe among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the Lithium Mining Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Albemarle Corporation, SQM, Livent, etc.



