Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Report 2021-2031

The Lease Arrangement Increases Cash Flow And Improves The Project’s Economics



Typically, the capital cost of the FSRU terminal might be between 50-60% of the onshore terminal’s equivalent because of its compact size and economical shipyard expenses compared to the larger complot and the primary features of a "stick constructed" onshore terminal. This is a major difference and with the lower capital spending and higher cash flow, the project economy can be significantly improved. The smaller independent energy providers would also be easier to finance a smaller debt. The shorter gas supply schedule will further increase project cash flow and economy. Furthermore, the capacity to supply initial gas more rapidly improves offer competitiveness.



Costly Affairs Related to FLNG Infrastructure is Hindering the Market Growth



LNG terminals require a vast amount of capital to build: four projects approved in the previous few years, according to the International Energy Agency, will each exceed 20 billion dollars and some of them represent the largest investments of the private sector in their respective country’s history. In the meantime, the LNG market is so over-saturated that prices have fallen to historic lower levels. The combination of huge risky capital with deteriorating market circumstances is a formula for large-scale financial losses.



Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Segmentation by Spending (COVID Impact Analysis)

. OPEX ($Mn)

. CAPEX ($Mn)



Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Segmentation by Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

. Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)



Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Segmentation by OPEX Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Topside Development

. Hull Design & Construction

. Mooring System

. LNG Transfer Systems



Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market Segmentation by CAPEX Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Engineering & Design

. Materials & Parts Procurement

. FLNG Construction

. FLNG Commissioning

. Other CAPEX Type



. North America Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Norway Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Russia Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Indonesia Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Latin America Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Middle East & Africa Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Angola Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Nigeria Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Iran Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Ghana Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mauritania Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Middle East & Africa Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Leading Companies And The Potential For Market Growth

. Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd

. Samsung heavy Industries

. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A

. Royal Dutch Shell

. Excelerate Energy L.P.

. Höegh LNG

. Golar LNG Limited

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. Total SE

. Chevron Corporation (Chevron)

. Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil ASA)

. Exmar NV

. Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside)

. Lloyds Energy

. TechnipFMC Plc



