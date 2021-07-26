The global contrast media/ contrast agents market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7%

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market by Type, Modality, Application, End User, Indication, Route of Administration, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05223264/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, high cost and inaccessibility of advanced therapeutics may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The contrast media/ contrast agents market is segmented based on type, modality, route of administration, indication, application, end user, and region.



Iodinated contrast media segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the contrast media/ contrast agents market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, and barum-based contrast media.Iodinated contrast media account for the largest share of the contrast media/ contrast agents market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.



X-ray/ CT segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on modality, contrast media/ contrast agents can be segmented into X-ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound.X-ray/CT account for the largest share of the contrast media/ contrast agents market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations across the globe, coupled with advancements in CT imaging technologies that majorly use injectable contrast media.



Intravascular route segment holds highest market share during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on routes of administration, the contrast media/contrast agents market is segmented into oral, intravascular, rectal, and other routes of administration.The intravascular route segment is expected to hold majority of market share and have highest growth rate.



The widespread use of injectable contrast media in most modern imaging modalities, such as CT and MRI scanning, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the intravascular segment.



Cardiovascular disorders segment holds highest market share during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the contrast media/contrast agents market has been segmented into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, and nephrological disorders.Cardiovascular disorders accounted for the largest market share and highest growth rate.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe.



Radiology segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the contrast media/contrast agents market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology.The radiology applications segment commanded the largest share of the contrast media/contrast agents market. .The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of medical imaging techniques, such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound, in these applications.



Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the contrast media/contrast agents market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ASCs and diagnostic imaging centers.Hospitals, clinics, and ASCs for the largest share of the contrast media/ contrast agents market.



The large share is attributed to rising number of hospitals across the globe.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global contrast media/ contrast agents market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America dominated the global contrast media/ contrast agents market, followed by Europe.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of major players in the region, high prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 55%,Tier 2: 25% and Tier 20%

• By Designation - C-level:43%, D-level:32%, and Others:25%

• By Region - North America:38%, Europe:23%, Asia Pacific:29%, Latin America: 7%, and Middle East & Africa: 3%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Guerbet (France)

• Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (US)

• Unijules Life Sciences (India)

• J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

• SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH (Austria)

• Taejoon Pharm (South Korea)

• JodasExpoim (India)

• Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Kiran X-ray (India)

• iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland)

• YZJ Group (China)

• Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Unispire Biopharma Private Limited (India)

• Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited (India)

• Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited (India)

• K DIAM EXIM (India)

• Onko ?laç San. ve Tic. A.?. (Turkey)

• Subhra Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global contrast media/ contrast agentsmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such astype, modality, route of administration, indication, application, end userand region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints,opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total contrast media/ contrast agents market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on contrast media/ contrast agents offered by the top 26 players in the contrast media/ contrast agents market. The report analyses the contrast media/ contrast agentsmarket by product, modality, route of administration, indication, application, end userand region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various contrast media/ contrast agentsacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the contrast media/ contrast agentsmarket.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the contrast media/ contrast agentsmarket.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05223264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________