Proactive news headlines including Anteris Technologies, Polymetals Resources, archTIS and West Wits Mining

Sydney, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF, FRA:DDF) has been granted a patent for its 'Sterilized packaging system for catheter' invention by the Commonwealth of Australia Patent Office on July 22, 2021

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) will maintain its strong momentum at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea's Siguiri Basin by extending the phase 2 drilling program.

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has completed its merger with Nucleus Cyber following the issuance of securities as the final instalment of deferred consideration due under the terms of the merger.

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) continues to enhance its presence in the Athabasca Basin of Canada, one of the world's premier uranium producing regions, after completing its acquisition of the Pendleton Lake Project.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is a big step closer to becoming Australia's next lithium producer after completing a positive definitive feasibility study (DFS) and two scoping studies for its flagship Finniss Lithium Project in the Northern Territory.

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has restated the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa to reflect the reduction in surface footprint provided for in the recently granted mining right.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) is making progress with its application for a re-entry program at the Sunburst #1 and Mineral Canyon Fed 1-3 wells within the company's flagship Paradox Brine Project in Utah, USA.

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has expanded the oxide gold blanket at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea to 700 metres in width after drilling four reverse circulation drill holes aimed at supporting the definition of a maiden mineral resource in the second half of 2021.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has welcomed the outcomes of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the proposed downstream Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR) in Northern Vietnam that confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process.

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has recommenced drilling at Yarabrook Hill Prospect within the Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project near Perth in Western Australia.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) has commissioned its sample crushing preparation laboratory at the 4.7-million-ounce Estelle Gold Project northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, and is now fully operational.

BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd (ASX:BD1) has raised $15 million in a placement to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its cancer diagnostic test development program.

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, FRA:7OR, ASX:CCZ) has returned up to 9% copper in assays from Big One Deposit at Mt Oxide Project within the Mt Isa copper-belt in northwest Queensland while visible mineralisation up to 26 metres thick in ongoing drilling demonstrates that copper is potentially structural as it extends beyond the trachyte/dacite dyke.

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is set to enhance its portfolio of nickel sulphide assets by way of an exclusive option to acquire the "high nickel tenor" Miriam Nickel Project in Western Australia's Goldfields.

Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) is progressing well with drilling at the Rosie Nickel Project with 13 drill holes now complete and encouraging mineralisation intersected in all holes.

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) has entered a binding agreement with Vonex Ltd (ASX:VN8) for the part-sale of its Direct Business for $31 million.

