Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19-23 July 2021:                                               

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)88,354 1,298,898,188
19 July 20211,05516,577.601917,489,370
20 July 202147516,579.83167,875,420
21 July 202128616,770.38464,796,330
22 July 202119216,859.21883,236,970
23 July 202142216,795.45027,087,680
Total 19-23 July 2,430 40,485,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 July 2021*2,57516,660.810742,901,588
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)44,933 759,576,670
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)93,359 1,382,285,546
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)353,370 5,489,475,795
19 July 20215,30017,092.008590,587,645
20 July 20212,38617,096.948940,793,320
21 July 20211,43717,281.541424,833,575
22 July 202196617,388.949316,797,725
23 July 20212,11817,306.477836,655,120
Total 19-23 July Friday12,207 209,667,385
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 July 2021*7,81417,175.9962134,213,234
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)179,748 3,156,238,368
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)373,391 5,833,356,414

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 71,043 A shares and 297,089 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.90% of the share capital.                                                                                                                          
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 July 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

