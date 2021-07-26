English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 19-23 July 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 88,354 1,298,898,188 19 July 2021 1,055 16,577.6019 17,489,370 20 July 2021 475 16,579.8316 7,875,420 21 July 2021 286 16,770.3846 4,796,330 22 July 2021 192 16,859.2188 3,236,970 23 July 2021 422 16,795.4502 7,087,680 Total 19-23 July 2,430 40,485,770 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 July 2021* 2,575 16,660.8107 42,901,588 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,933 759,576,670 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 93,359 1,382,285,546 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 353,370 5,489,475,795 19 July 2021 5,300 17,092.0085 90,587,645 20 July 2021 2,386 17,096.9489 40,793,320 21 July 2021 1,437 17,281.5414 24,833,575 22 July 2021 966 17,388.9493 16,797,725 23 July 2021 2,118 17,306.4778 36,655,120 Total 19-23 July Friday 12,207 209,667,385 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 July 2021* 7,814 17,175.9962 134,213,234 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 179,748 3,156,238,368 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 373,391 5,833,356,414

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 71,043 A shares and 297,089 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 July 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

