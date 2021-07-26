The overall drone inspection & monitoring market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2021 to USD 33.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by Solution, Type, Applications, Mode of Operations, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107160/?utm_source=GNW

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in drones has not only enhanced their capabilities but has also enabled them to carry out several activities such as takeoff, navigation, data capture, data transmission, and data analysis without human intervention.



The outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19 led to increased demand and use of drones, as their benefits outweigh the potential challenges and difficulties related to them.They are being used in Africa, Asia, and North America to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and inspect and monitor the outbreak in remote places of countries like China.



Police and government officers the world over have utilized drones to achieve remote policing and impose social distancing.



Based on application, the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market has been classified into agriculture, construction & infrastructure, oil & gas, utilities, mining and others.For this segment of Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market, the Construction & Infrastructure sub-segment is projected to register the highest market size from 2021 to 2030 and it also has the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is due to high quality, accurate and cost-effective data processing with drone technology.

By solution, the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market has been segmented into platform, infrastructure, software and services.Each of them performs a different function and ensures drone’s functioning in different applications.



By solution, the services segment is estimated to lead the drone inspection & monitoring market from 2021 to 2030 due to the quick, cost-effective, and accurate data processing capabilities of drones compared to traditional methods. Also, the platform segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the drone inspection & monitoring market has been segmented into fixed wing, multirotor, and hybrid.



The hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to hybrid drones’ enhanced payload and endurance capabilities compared to fixed-wing and multirotor type drones. Also, the multirotor segment would have the highest market of Drone Inspection and Monitoring during the forecast period.

Based on mode of operation, the drone inspection & monitoring market has been segmented into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous.The optionally piloted segment is estimated to account for the largest market share from 2021 to 2030 for the drone inspection & monitoring market during the forecast period owing to its demand in precision agriculture, disaster relief, traffic monitoring, and building inspection.



Also, the fully autonomous segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The drone inspection & monitoring market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the increasing demand for drones in growing economies like China and India, where drones are widely employed for inspection and monitoring tasks in the agriculture and utility sectors.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 9%, RoW – 9%



Major players operating in the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market include Intertek (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), Wipro (India), Intel Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Parrot SA (France). These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Rest of the World (RoW).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the drone inspection & monitoring market based on solution, application, type, mode of operation, and region.By solution, the market has been segmented into platform, software, infrastructure, and services, which comprise the necessary components that make up a drone.



These sub-segments look after the drone’s functions and services and include airframes, avionics, route planning software, ground control systems, and data analysis & processing services.The application segment includes various industrial sectors that make use of drone-based inspection and monitoring, such as construction & infrastructure, agriculture, oil & gas, mining, utilities, and others.



By mode of operation, the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market has been segmented into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. The type segment includes fixed-wing, multirotor, and hybrid drones, defined based on their design and the number of rotors present.



These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW) that comprise Latin America, and Africa.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Drone Inspection And Monitoring market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Drone Inspection And Monitoring system offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in Drone Inspection And Monitoring

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the Drone Inspection And Monitoring market

