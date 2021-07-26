The global marine and marine management software market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine and Marine Management Software Market by Component, Location, Application, Deployment Mode, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107161/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting on the livelihood of people live, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses.The ability to sustain has become the new normal for enterprises as they shift their focus from growth opportunities and concentrate on implementing drastic measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The competition among major marine software companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic.Hence, several companies will fight to gain a single project.



Businesses have already started their efforts to return back to normal and are facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as the operational side.In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the shipping and maritime industry to face the nastiest circumstances as the workforce in these sectors has been shut down for the safety and prevention of the increase of the pandemic.



This impediment has also been affected due to the standstill of all kinds of cargos via water or air during this isolation period as the transportation of such cargos in ships or through the air can be possibly carrying with it the virus from one port to another applicable for crew management and port management applications. All the trade chains, including the major import and export trade, is in the face with a breakdown. Moreover, a ban has also been imposed by various countries on the entry of containers and vessels that are being operated from other ports, especially those that are transported from China. Such obstructed operations have hampered with the logistics and operations of the maritime industry. The maritime, transport and shipping industry is coated with foremost challenges during these pandemic times.



The cloud segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the marine and marine management software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period.



The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the marine software across the globe.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The marine and marine management software market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based software and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity.



Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the marine and marine management software market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of new emerging technologies such as AI, Big data and blockchain.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.Opportunities for smaller marine vendors to introduce marine software for numerous shipping companies have also increased.



All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the marine and marine management software market in the region.Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving shipping operations to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth.



China, India, and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the marine and marine management software market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Marine and Marine Management Software market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering marine and marine management software and services.It profiles major vendors in the global marine and marine management software market.



The major vendors in the global marine and marine management software market include Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), DockMaster (US), Marina Master (Slovenia), Marinacloud (Croatia), Lloyd’s Register (UK), TIMEZERO (France), Scribble Software (US), MarineCFO (US), Chetu (US), MESPAS (Switzerland), Dockwa (US), Swell Advantage (Canada), Marina Ahoy (Estonia), Harba (Denmark), Harbour Assist (UK), Havenstar (England), Gestalt Systems (Germany), Seahub (US), BlueShell (Switzerland), Raymarine (UK), Ayden Marine (Turkey), OceanManager (US), Innovez One (Singapore), RMS (Australia), Nautical Software (US), CorVant (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the marine and marine management software market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, location, end user, application, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine and marine management software market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107161/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________