The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4%

However, the high operational costs associated with cell & gene therapy manufacturing are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in thecell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket, byapplication, during the forecast period

The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing on the basis of application.The clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket during the forecast period.



This segment’s high growth rate can be attributed to increasing government funding for cancer research and the increasing number of cell & gene therapy clinical trials.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users.During the forecast periodpharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the highest growth rate.



The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.



Cell Therapy segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket is segmented intocell therapy and gene therapy.The cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing awareness about cell therapy, growing funding for new cell lines, increasing partnerships and acquisitions, and the development of advanced genomics methods for cell analysis.



Infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on indication, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket is segmented into oncology diseases, cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, ophthalmology diseases, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and other indications.Theinfectious diseases segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising clinical trials for the development of cell therapies owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing countryin thecell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket

TheCell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, growing life sciences research, and increasing government initiatives for healthcare research are the factors driving the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side -30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• Catalent, Inc. (US)

• WuXiAppTec (China)

• Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

• NIKON CORPORATION (Japan)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Oxford Biomedica plc (UK)

• Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK)

• The Discovery Labs LLC (US)

• RoslinCT (Scotland)

• JRS PHARMA (Germany)

• FinVector (Finland)

• ABL, Inc. (US)

• Resilience (US)

• BioCentriq (US)

• Porton Biopharma Limited (England)

• Andelyn Biosciences (US)

• Commercializing Living Therapies (Canada)

• Vibalogics (US)

• AnemocyteSrl (Italy)

• ElevateBio (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, indication, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell & gene therapy manufacturing servicesmarket and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

