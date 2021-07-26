The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107148/?utm_source=GNW

With these techniques, products grown are more nutrient rich as compared to products grown through conventional farming. Products grown through aquaponic and hydroponic techniques are grown in a controlled environment and monitored at all times. With increased production, increasing global food demand can also be managed through these techniques.



Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market



The supply chain of the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the aquaponic and hydroponic equipment industry. A significant impact was witnessed on the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market as equipment manufacturers were unable to provide equipment to set up an aquaponic farm due to government measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.



Market Segmentation



Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market by Equipment



The aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is dominated by the HVAC system.HVAC systems are necessary for a complete aquaponics setup as plants in these systems always require constant monitoring and an adequate temperature.



Depending upon the plant being grown in the system, heat and ventilation is maintained at all times.



Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market by Technique



The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market by technique category is dominated by nutrient film technique.This dominance is due to the high versatility of this technique used for growing plants.



NFT is favored for its simple setup and ease of use with many popular garden plants such as lettuce and herbs. This method uses horizontal pipes with shallow streams of nutrient-rich water flowing through them.



Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market by Region



Europe generated the highest revenue in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the Europe region.With high food safety and security concerns in the region, aquaponics and hydroponics in the region have offered a big solution to food safety and security concerns.



This is because the plants grown with these techniques are grown in a controlled manner, and nutrient value is maintained throughout the production process. The region is expected to witness high growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



AmHydro, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Argus Control Systems Limited, BetterGrow Hydro, Colorado Aquaponics, ECF Farmsystems, Endless Food Systems, General Hydroponics, GreenTech Agro LLC, Hydrodynamics International, Hydrofarm LLC, LivinGreen, Nelson & Pade Aquaponics, Pegasus Agriculture, PentairAES, Perth Aquaponics, and UrbanFarmers AG



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which holds 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprise of 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Netherlands

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Rest-of-the-World

