Global Solid-State Cooling Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Product, End-user and Region

The Global Solid-State Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 536.31 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 597.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.83% to reach USD 1,049.27 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Solid-State Cooling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Cooling Systems and Refrigeration System. The Cooling Systems was further studied across Air Conditioners and Chillers. The Refrigeration System was further studied across Freezers and Refrigerators.

Based on Type, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Multi Stage, Single Stage, and Thermocycler.

Based on End User, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, Research, and Semiconductor and Electronics. The Semiconductor and Electronics was further studied across Laser Diode Cooling, Microprocessor Cooling, and Semiconductor Wafer Probes.

Based on Geography, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Solid-State Cooling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market, including Crystal Ltd., EVERREDtronics Ltd, Ferrotec Holdings, HI-Z Technology Inc, HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd, II-VI Marlow, KELK Ltd., Kryotherm Company, Laird Thermal Systems, Micropelt, RMT Ltd, TE Technology Inc, TEC Microsystems, Thermion Company, and Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Solid-State Cooling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness of green energy and focus on curbing greenhouse gas emissions

5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling properties of solid-state cooling systems

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for precise temperature control and below ambient cooling

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of solid-state cooling systems than conventional cooling and refrigeration systems

5.1.2.2. Low energy conversion efficiency rate of single-stage solid-state cooling modules

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing use of solid-state cooling systems in various applications

5.1.3.2. Growing awareness by various governments

5.1.3.3. Growing internet of things consequently increases demand for more data storage, resulting in more cooling needs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Unmet customer needs by standard solution

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cooling Systems

6.2.1. Air Conditioners

6.2.2. Chillers

6.3. Refrigeration System

6.3.1. Freezers

6.3.2. Refrigerators



7. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Multi Stage

7.3. Single Stage

7.4. Thermocycler



8. Solid-State Cooling Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Consumer

8.5. Healthcare

8.6. Industrial

8.7. Research

8.8. Semiconductor and Electronics

8.8.1. Laser Diode Cooling

8.8.2. Microprocessor Cooling

8.8.3. Semiconductor Wafer Probes



9. Americas Solid-State Cooling Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Solid-State Cooling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Solid-State Cooling Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Crystal Ltd.

13.2. EVERREDtronics Ltd

13.3. Ferrotec Holdings

13.4. HI-Z Technology Inc

13.5. HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd

13.6. II-VI Marlow

13.7. KELK Ltd.

13.8. Kryotherm Company

13.9. Laird Thermal Systems

13.10. Micropelt

13.11. RMT Ltd

13.12. TE Technology Inc

13.13. TEC Microsystems

13.14. Thermion Company

13.15. Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd



14. Appendix



