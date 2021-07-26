The global ethylene absorber market is expected to reach $56,594.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period 2020- 2031

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Absorber Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Chemical, End-Use and Application, Regional, and Country-Level-Analysis, 2020-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107149/?utm_source=GNW





Market Segmentation



Ethylene Absorber Market by End User



The ethylene absorber market has been segmented based on end user, including fruits and vegetables, flowers and crops and seeds. The fruits and vegetables end user segment is estimated to dominate the global ethylene absorbers market due to the growing need for fresh packaged foods with high shelf-life.



Ethylene Absorber Market by Application



The ethylene absorber market has been segmented based on application, including controlled atmosphere storage, ripening rooms, transportation/shipping and, residential.Transportation/shipping application is expected to be the front runner in the global ethylene absorber market due to the rapid growth in demand of fruits, vegetables and flowers.



Since this produce is generally indigenous, the shipping and transportation distance is increased. Thus, the demand of ethylene absorbers within is boosted.



Ethylene Absorber Market by Chemicals



The ethylene absorber market has been segmented based on chemicals, including potassium permanganate, sodium permanganate, alumina, clay, 1-MCP, zeolite and, others. 1-MCP is expected to be the market leader in terms of market value in the forecast period 2021-2031 due to its higher price coupled with increased adoption due to high absorption capabilities in apples ethylene absorber market. Potassium permanganate is expected to hold the lion’s share in the ethylene absorber market in terms of volume due to it’s cheaper price and fairly high ethylene gas absorption capabilities in the vegetables, bananas and kiwifruits segment.



Ethylene Absorber Market by Product



The ethylene absorber market has been segmented based on product, including anti-ethylene bag, ethylene filter, ethylene sachet, ethylene sheet, ethylene pad, environmental control system, and others.Ethylene environmental control systems are expected to hold the lion’s share in the product segment of ethylene absorbers market due to higher price of the product coupled with increased efficiencies along with capability to be used in the transportation/shipping, ripening rooms as well as cold storage segments.



This allows the product a greater market potential as compared to other ethylene absorber products.



Ethylene Absorber Market by Region



The ethylene absorber market has been segmented based on region including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. South America is expected to account for the highest share of the global ethylene absorber market, owing to a significant number of companies establishing their manufacturing and packaging sites in the region, production of fruits and flowers such as bananas, kiwifruits and avocados, among others and longer transportation routes from the region to the other regions.



Key Market Players



Key companies operating in the market include GreenKeeper Iberia, Symphony Environmental Ltd, BioXTEND Inc., Bee Chems, Sercalia, SL, Lipmen CO., Ltd., SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP, DeltaTrak, Ethylene Control Inc., Bioconservacion, S.A., Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd, Sancopack, Keep-It-Fresh, Praxas, Isolcell S.p.A., Hazel Technologies, Inc, AgroFresh Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Denmark

• Spain

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Thailand

• Australia and New Zealand

• South America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________