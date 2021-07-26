New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107156/?utm_source=GNW





This report segments the market into two major sub-segments: material type and applications.



The material type portion of this report explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market.This report provides a detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms.



The application chapter includes a detailed overview and discusses the following subsegments: medical and healthcare, food and beverage, building and construction, HVAC systems, protective clothing, transportation and others.



This report offers an overview of the global market for antimicrobial coatings and analyses of the global market trends, using 2020 as a base year and providing estimates for 2021 and 2026, with a projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.



The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunity and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



Summary:

COVID-19 reduced global paint and coatings market sales volume to $REDACTED billion in 2020, down 3% from the previous year.Although the market’s overall tendency shifts in anticipation, substantial differences have emerged in certain market segments.



The initial outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic crisis happened in Asia, followed by severe lockdown and detection measures, causing market performance to plummet first and then rise. Due to the long-term nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of effective control in the Europe and America, ongoing lockdowns have had a significant impact on factory production and shop business conditions, resulting in uneven global performance and a significant shift in the segment market.



COVID-19 and actions that halted or slowed production had a significant influence on the industrial coating sector in 2020. In comparison to 2019, industrial coating demand decreased by 6.8%. Industrial coating demand is not likely to recover from the COVID-19 problem until the second part of 2021. Architectural coatings, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in demand. The high sales performance of architectural coatings in Europe and North America is largely responsible for this. Home improvement projects became popular in the Europe and America while consumers were stranded in their houses for an extended period of time, resulting in a substantial spike in architectural coatings sales. With the introduction of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the paint and coatings market is projected to resume its previous rapid growth trajectory.



Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for antiviral and antimicrobial coatings has soared.In 2020, demand for certain of these coatings increased by four to five times.



The demand for these products is projected to be at least twice as high as it was before the outbreak. As a result, key companies in the worldwide paint and coatings market, such as Sherwin-Williams, NIPPON Paints, AXALTA, Diamond Vogel and Akzo Nobel, have increased their antiviral and antimicrobial coating manufacturing and research and development.



Growing concerns about cleanliness in many industries have resulted in increased product demand, resulting in the global market’s rapid growth.Antimicrobial coatings are used to protect surfaces from microorganisms such as parasites, germs, bacteria and other undesirable microbes.



The need for numerous disinfectants and sanitizers has surged as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak.As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices is increasing.



This application category is predicted to develop faster than sanitary facilities and kitchens and air conditioning and ventilation systems.Concerns over the rising number of cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are also supporting the industry’s overall growth.



Furthermore, doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings to disinfectants and powerful cleaning chemicals because these products help to prevent germs from spreading, which can damage immune systems.



However, health worries over silver’s use in different applications, as well as rigorous regulations in the European Union and the United States, are expected to stifle global demand.In 2020, the medical device application category dominated the global market.



The product qualities, which protect surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, parasites, bacteria and germs, are responsible for the high share. The growing number of hospitals, together with the growing demand for healthcare facilities, creates a demand for advanced gadgets and equipment, boosting product demand in this application category.

