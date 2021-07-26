New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107157/?utm_source=GNW

The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for weight loss products and services that are used globally.



The market is broken down by type, product category, sales channel and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall market for weight loss products and services; growth in the individual segments of the weight loss products and services industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments; new developments in the market; and current research and future opportunities in the weight loss products and services industry.



The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the weight loss products and services industry, and market dynamics.A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.



Depending on who is doing the categorization, there can be a large number of weight loss products and services categories, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume weight loss products with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important classes of weight loss products and services, including both the older and mature products, as well as newer products.



Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the market for weight loss products and services is examined, and growth rates and reasons for growth of each weight loss products and services segment are provided. This report examines the following segments:



Weight loss products and services, which includes the subcategories -

- Products.

- Food.

- Bakery and confectionery.

- Cereals and flour.

- Dairy non-drinkable.

- Frozen fruits and vegetables.

- Sweet and savory snacks.

- Other weight loss foods.

- Beverage.

- Dairy drinkable.

- Energy drinks.

- Fruit and vegetable juices.

- Tea and coffee.

- Other weight loss beverages.

- Supplements.

- Other weight loss products.

- Services.

- Fitness centers.

- Slimming centers.

- Consultation services.

- Other services.

- Fat replacers.



The report also analyzes the global market for weight loss products in terms of product category, sales channel and region.The product categories covered are conventional and organic.



The sales channels covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and E-commerce. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for weight loss products and services.It explains the main market drivers of the global market for weight loss products and services, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for weight loss products and services.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the weight loss products and services industry.



Report Includes

- 149 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for weight loss products and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast for the weight loss products and services market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product, category, sales channel and geography

- Assessment of environmental and regulatory considerations affecting weight loss products and services and their impact on products and markets

- Discussion of current and new developments in weight loss products and services R&D, and reviews of important new technology areas

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East and the Africa

- Review of important factors in the marketing of weight loss products and services, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria

- Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercising in the general population

- Analysis of the number of patents and patent applications related to obesity and weight management, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

- Competitive landscape of the market for weight loss products and services, strategies adopted by the key market players and their company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone SA, Mead Johnson & Co., LLC and Nestlé S.A.



Summary:

The global market for weight loss products and services in 2020 was $REDACTED billion, and sales reached about $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



North America holds the largest share globally, with REDACTED% of the market and revenue of nearly $REDACTED billion for 2020.



The global weight loss products and services market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue.The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil.



The global weight loss products market is facing various challenges such as high prices for weight loss products and a lack of awareness about weight loss products.Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global weight loss products and services market.



There is also opportunity for contract manufacturers of weight loss products, which would improve product manufacturing and delivery time. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are enhancing the global weight loss products and services market’s growth.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This study was conducted to provide vital and detailed information regarding the use of weight loss products and services.This industry is primed for growth, as the demand for weight loss products and services is increasing.



Changing consumer preferences, increasing health concerns and a growing trend among customers to purchase products with natural ingredients are driving global market demand for weight loss products and services.Rising consumer demand for weight loss products has spurred market players to launch a variety of new and innovative products to better position themselves in the global market.



Regulatory authorities in many countries are taking initiatives to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy weight loss products. This report provides a clear overview of the supply and demand scenario and evaluates technological and investment opportunities in the market for weight loss products and services.



Acquisitions, mergers and alliances by companies and global organizations are also covered in this report. The study also discusses new technologies and developments, manufacturer/supplier competition, and the changing environment of the market due to the increasing demand for commercial weight loss products and services.



This report covers weight loss product and service types, product categories, sales channels, demand trends and opportunities. It also examines the overall global market for weight loss products and services and the market penetration of weight loss products and services in different regions.

