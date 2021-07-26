Insights on the Refractories Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Allied Minerals Products, Almatis and Cerco Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories Market Research Report by End-Use Industry, by Manufacturing Process, by Form, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Refractories Market size was estimated at USD 21.64 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 22.87 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.00% to reach USD 30.71 Billion by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Refractories to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-Use Industry, the Refractories Market was examined across Cement, Glass, Iron & Steel, Non-Ferrous Metal, and Power Generation.

Based on Alkalinity, the Refractories Market was examined across Acidic & Neutral Refractories and Basic Refractories. The Acidic & Neutral Refractories was further studied across Alumina Refractories, Carbon Refractories, Chromite Refractories, Fireclay Refractories, Silica Refractories, and Zirconia Refractories. The Basic Refractories was further studied across Dolomite Refractories and Magnesite Refractories.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the Refractories Market was examined across Dry Press Process, Formed, Fused Cast, Hand Molded, and Unformed.

Based on Form, the Refractories Market was examined across Shaped Refractories and Unshaped Refractories.

Based on Geography, the Refractories Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. This ongoing research amplifies this research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Refractories Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Refractories Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Refractories Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Refractories Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Refractories Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Refractories Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Refractories Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Refractories Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. End-Use Industry Outlook

3.4. Alkalinity Outlook

3.5. Manufacturing Process Outlook

3.6. Form Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand from iron and steel industry

5.1.1.2. Growing infrastructure developments

5.1.1.3. Increasing use in cement production

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Growing environmental concern

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emergence of recycling of refractories

5.1.3.2. Expanding collective use of refractories and furnaces across various industries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Major dependence on iron & steel industry as well as China's raw material

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Refractories Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cement

6.3. Glass

6.4. Iron & Steel

6.5. Non-Ferrous Metal

6.6. Power Generation



7. Refractories Market, by Alkalinity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Acidic & Neutral Refractories

7.2.1. Alumina Refractories

7.2.2. Carbon Refractories

7.2.3. Chromite Refractories

7.2.4. Fireclay Refractories

7.2.5. Silica Refractories

7.2.6. Zirconia Refractories

7.3. Basic Refractories

7.3.1. Dolomite Refractories

7.3.2. Magnesite Refractories



8. Refractories Market, by Manufacturing Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dry Press Process

8.3. Formed

8.4. Fused Cast

8.5. Hand Molded

8.6. Unformed



9. Refractories Market, by Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Shaped Refractories

9.3. Unshaped Refractories



10. Americas Refractories Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Refractories Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Refractories Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Allied Minerals Products

14.2. Almatis GmbH

14.3. Alteo Holding

14.4. Aluchem

14.5. Cerco

14.6. Chosun Refractories

14.7. Coorstek Incorporated

14.8. Corning Incorporated

14.9. Harbisonwalker International

14.10. IFGL Refractories

14.11. Imerys

14.12. Krosaki Harima

14.13. Lhoist

14.14. Liaoning Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd.

14.15. Magnezit Group

14.16. Minteq International

14.17. Morgan Advanced Materials

14.18. Puyang Refractories Group

14.19. Refractechnik Holding GmbH

14.20. Resco Products

14.21. RHI Magnesita

14.22. Ruitai Materials Technology

14.23. Saint-Gobain

14.24. Shinagawa Refractories

14.25. Vesuvius

14.26. Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65uqnq