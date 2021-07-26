New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microneedle Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107159/?utm_source=GNW

Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered, as well as market shares for leading companies.



For this report, the market has been segmented by product type, application and geography.Product types of microneedles include solid, hollow, coated, dissolving and hydrogel.



The applications considered in this report include disease treatment, immunobiological administration, disease diagnosis and dermatology.The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



Detailed analysis of the markets in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China and India is included. For market estimates, data are provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecasts for 2026.



The global market for microneedles was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach over $REDACTED billion by 2026.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the wide range of existing and potential applications for microneedles, increasing demand for dermatology procedures and minimally invasive drug delivery,and the growing number of infectious diseases.



Microneedles have proved their versatility in a broad range of applications.Various trials and studies of microneedles have demonstrated their efficacy in delivering drugs or vaccines in an affordable manner, which is particularly important for developing countries.



Microneedles developed for delivering biological macromolecules and immunobiological agents include solid, hollow, coated, dissolving and hydrogel types. Every type of microneedle is differentiated by needle length, which is modified to pierce the stratum corneum without rupturing nerve endings.



Microneedles are also used in drug delivery for the treatment of many diseases, including infectious diseases, which are increasing in number. For instance, according to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018 there were REDACTED new cases of tuberculosis in the U.S.



In this report, the global market for microneedles is segmented by product type, application and region.

