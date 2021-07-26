Worldwide Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry to 2025 - Potential Demand for Carbon Dioxide and Ammonia Cascade Refrigeration Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report by Refrigerant Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 34,670.00 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36,041.83 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.50% to reach USD 50,607.15 Million by 2025.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Refrigerant Type, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, and Inorganics.
- Based on Product, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Merchandiser Refrigerators & Freezers, Beverage Refrigeration, Cold Room Cabinet, Refrigerated Display Cases, Refrigerated Vending Machine, and Transportation Refrigeration.
- Based on Application, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Bakeries, Commercial Kitchens, Convenience Stores, Hotels & Restaurants, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets.
- Based on Geography, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, including Advansor A/S, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., Bitzer SE, Carnot Refrigeration, Carrier Global Corporation, Commercial Refrigeration Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Green & Cool, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Henry Group Industries, Hill Phoenix, Inc., Hussmann Corporation, Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., National Refrigeration Company, Rockwell Industries Limited, SCM Frigo S.p.A., and Western Refrigeration Private Limited.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Flourishing food and healthcare industries to improve consumer lifestyle
5.1.1.2. Rising number of hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and supermarkets
5.1.1.3. Increasing use of advanced technologies such as magnetic refrigeration
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent regulations against the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants
5.1.2.2. Significant cost involved in maintenance of cold rooms
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Potential demand for carbon dioxide and ammonia cascade refrigeration systems
5.1.3.2. Improvements in the efficiency of refrigeration systems with the use of natural refrigerants
5.1.3.3. Increasing capital investments in the food industry and growth of food services business, in terms of production, distribution, and transportation
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technical issue associated with the commercial refrigeration equipment systems
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Refrigerant Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fluorocarbons
6.3. Hydrocarbons
6.4. Inorganics
7. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Merchandiser Refrigerators & Freezers
7.3. Beverage Refrigeration
7.4. Cold Room Cabinet
7.5. Refrigerated Display Cases
7.6. Refrigerated Vending Machine
7.7. Transportation Refrigeration
8. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bakeries
8.3. Commercial Kitchens
8.4. Convenience Stores
8.5. Hotels & Restaurants
8.6. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9. Americas Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Advansor A/S
13.2. Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
13.3. Bitzer SE
13.4. Carnot Refrigeration
13.5. Carrier Global Corporation
13.6. Commercial Refrigeration Inc.
13.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd
13.8. Danfoss
13.9. Emerson Electric Co.
13.10. Evapco, Inc.
13.11. GEA Group AG
13.12. Green & Cool
13.13. Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration
13.14. Henry Group Industries
13.15. Hill Phoenix, Inc.
13.16. Hussmann Corporation
13.17. Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd.
13.18. Johnson Controls International PLC
13.19. Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
13.20. National Refrigeration Company
13.21. Rockwell Industries Limited
13.22. SCM Frigo S.p.A.
13.23. Western Refrigeration Private Limited
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khy7ph