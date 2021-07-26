Outlook on the Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Honeywell International and Huawei Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Physical Security Market By Component, System Type, Service type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Physical security involves protection of hardware, software, data, personnel, and networks against physical events and actions, which could potentially cause damage or loss to an organization. It provides safety from natural disasters, fire, theft, vandalism, and terrorism. It includes multiple layers containing interdependent systems, including security guards, CCTV surveillance, locks, protective barriers, access control protocols, and other similar techniques. Physical security devices can be broadly classified into three major components, namely, access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make user space more secure. A comprehensive access control system and strategy also includes use of advanced locks, access control cards, mobile phones, or biometric authentication and authorization.

Surveillance is another important component to consider within the space. Modern security systems can take advantage of multiple types of sensors, including those that detect motion, heat, and smoke for protection against intrusion and accidents.



Rise in importance for physical security for organizations and identifying potential threats are the key drivers for market growth. Rapid adoption of contact less biometric systems in the pandemic and high demand for video surveillance solutions, specifically for remote monitoring activities are the major factors that propel the market growth. However, rise in issue of data privacy is expected to restrain the market growth. In addition, rapid growth of IoT network and emergence of advanced technologies such as AI and security analytics is estimated to be a game changer for the market.



The Asia-Pacific physical security market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry verticals, and country. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into system and services. The system segment is further divided into physical access system, video surveillance system, perimeter intrusion & detection, physical security information management, and others. In addition, the services segment is divided into access control-as-a-service, video surveillance-as-a-service, remote monitoring services, security systems integration services and others.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Honeywell international, Huawei, NEC Corporation, and Johnson Controls, Anixter, Genetec, ADT Corporation, Axis Communication AB and Bosch Security and others. This study includes market trends, physical security market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the physical security market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of physical security market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rapid Adoption of Contactless biometric system

3.3.1.2. High demand for video surveillance solutions

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Rise in issue of data privacy

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rapid growth of IoT Network

3.6. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.7. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET

3.7.1. Impact on market size

3.7.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.7.3. Economic impact

3.7.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.7.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SYSTEM

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PHYSICAL ACCESS SYSTEM

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. PERIMETER INTRUSION AND DETECTION

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. PHYSICAL SECURITY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ACCESS CONTROL-AS-A-SERVICE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE-AS-A-SERVICE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. REMOTE MONITORING SERVICE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. SECURITY SYSTEM INTEGRATION SERVICE

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. LARGE ENTERPRISE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. BFSI

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. GOVERNMENT

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. RETAIL

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. TRANSPORTATION

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. RESIDENTIAL

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis, by country

8.7. IT AND TELECOM

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country

8.8. OTHERS

8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: PHYSICAL SECURITY STORAGE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2019

10.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

10.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

10.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.4.1. New product launches

10.4.2. Product development

10.4.3. Collaboration

10.4.4. Acquisition

10.4.5. Partnership



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.,

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key executive

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Operating business segments

11.1.5. Product portfolio

11.1.6. Business performance

11.1.7. Key Strategic Move(s)s and developments

11.2. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL .

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. R&D expenditure

11.2.7. Business performance

11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. HUAWEI

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. R&D expenditure

11.3.7. Business performance

11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. NEC CORPORATION

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Operating business segments

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.4.6. R&D expenditure

11.4.7. Business performance

11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. JOHNSON CONTROLS

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. ANIXTER

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. R&D expenditure

11.6.6. Business performance

11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. GENETEC

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Operating business segments

11.7.5. Product portfolio

11.7.6. R&D expenditure

11.7.7. Business performance

11.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. ADT CORPORATION

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Product portfolio

11.8.5. Business performance

11.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. AXIS COMMUNICATION AB.

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Company snapshot

11.9.3. Operating business segments

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.9.5. R&D expenditure

11.9.6. Business performance

11.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. BOSCH SECURITY

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Product portfolio

11.10.5. R&D expenditure

11.10.6. Business performance

11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nomzhv