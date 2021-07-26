New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (By Technology/Technique, Application, End User), Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Major Deals & Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106853/?utm_source=GNW

In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) play an important role in the detection of infectious diseases. In vitro diagnosis refers to the diagnosis of diseases or other condition of the human body through the collection, preparation, and testing of human samples with reagents, instruments, and systems. Due to the upsurge of the geriatric population and the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, like diabetes, cancer, and COVID-19, the Saudi Arabia IVD market is slated to show significant growth, as these chronic disorders can be diagnosed and monitored using In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Moreover, Saudi Arabia government is taking number of initiatives to improve the healthcare sector in the country. The Saudi Ministry of Health plans an expenditure of approximately SAR 23 Billion on the new initiatives within the industry of healthcare. Saudi Arabia government has set the target of privatizing 295 hospitals by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan. Furthermore, the government seeks to improve the country’s healthcare sector by adopting digital information systems.



Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 193 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 4,137,985 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of July 22, 2021). In Saudi Arabia, COVID–19 disease has infected around 513,284 people (as of July 22, 2021), and the death toll has reached 8,115. The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. In this scenario, the in-vitro diagnostics forms the crux of increased testing. Manufacturers in the in-vitro diagnostic market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. For instance, in April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained in vitro diagnostic approval for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Development and production in maximum numbers is the need of the hour. Therefore, quick approvals are proving to be the cherry on the cake for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostic market.



By Technique / Technology - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

• On technique/technology basis, Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry are the leading segment of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

• Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) holds the 3rd spot in the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020.

• Molecular Diagnostics is likely to account for double digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market by 2027.

• Hematology and Coagulation/Hemostasis segments are competing closely to grab maximum market share of the pie.

• Point of Care Testing (POCT) market segment held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.



By Application - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

• On the basis of application, Infectious diseases and Diabetes are the leading segments of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. Together they contributed over 50% share of the total Saudi Arabia IVD market.

• Oncology application accounted for 3rd highest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020, followed by cardiovascular diseases segment.

• Autoimmune Diseases was responsible for single digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020, while Nephrology application segment held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.



By End Users - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

• Government Labs & Hospitals was responsible for lion’s share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020.

• In 2020, Private Labs & Hospitals contributed nearly a quarter to the overall Saudi Arabia IVD market.

• Saudi Arabia government has set the target of privatizing 295 hospitals by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan.



Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Company Analysis

• In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new CE-IVD-marked COVID-19 test, The TaqPath COVID-19.

• In April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained IVD approval in Japan for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

• In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

• In January 2021, Abbott received CE Mark for two new uses of its Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: asymptomatic testing and self-swabbing.

• In January 2020, Roche entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.



The research report titled “Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (By Technology/Technique, Application, End User), Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Major Deals & Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.



This 218 Pages report with 58 Figures and 6 Tables has been analyzed from 9 View Points:

1) Saudi Arabia IVD Market and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

2) Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia IVD Market

3) Saudi Arabia IVD Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

4) Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By Technology/Technique (2015 - 2027)

5) Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By Application (2015 - 2027)

6) Saudi Arabia IVD Market & Forecast - By End User (2015 - 2027)

7) Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Major Deals

8) Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Players Analysis (2013 - 2026)

9) Saudi Arabia IVD Industry Drivers & Challenges



By Technique / Technology - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast

1. Immunoassay

2. Clinical Chemistry

3. Hematology

4. Coagulation/Hemostasis

5. Microbiology

6. Molecular Diagnostic

7. Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

8. Point of Care Testing (POCT)



By Application - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast

1. Infectious Diseases

2. Cardiovascular Diseases

3. Diabetes

4. Oncology

5. Nephrology

6. Autoimmune Diseases

7. Others



By End User - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast

• Government Labs & Hospitals

• Private Labs & Hospitals

• Others



Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Players Analysis

1. Roche

2. Abbott

3. Sysmex Corporation

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Thermo Fischer Scientific

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. Biomerieux



Data Source



The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



