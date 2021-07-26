West Mining Drills Strong Vein and Stockwork Mineralization on the Starlight Trend of the Daylight Property, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program underway on its 100% owned Daylight Property.



Four of eight planned diamond drill holes have now been completed on the Starlight Trend along the western portion of the Daylight Property. Drilling has tested the northern end of a three kilometre long vein/shear structure. The holes were drilled to the northeast across a vein/stockwork zone that runs northwest to southeast dipping moderately to the southwest.

“Drill holes on the Starlight trend all intercepted the target structure containing quartz veins and stockwork and sulphide mineralization. We are extremely encouraged by the alterations seen in the Great Western and Starlight drill holes,” states Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining Corp. “The visible indicators observed in the drill core lead us to firmly believe that the Company’s expectations and indeed goal of expanding on the historically discovered gold mineralization is probable.”

The drill holes exhibit iron oxide with or without faulting at the top containing quartz veining varying up to 30 centimetre scale marking structures associated with a swarm of mafic dikes. The host rock is Jurassic Elise Volcanics which are strongly foliated with distinctive fine chevron folds. The main quartz stockwork zone ranges from 12 to 20 metres true width and hosts pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Outside of the stockwork zone are additional more discrete but often wider quartz veins up to one metre wide with chunky sphalerite and pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite.

Kena Gold-Copper Project – Daylight Property

The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt. Gold, silver and copper mineralization relate to orogenic gold introduction and concentration within a several kilometre long foliated, altered, zoned, porphyry system. A recent gold resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

Two styles of gold, silver and copper mineralization occur on the property: 1 - broad zones of porphyry style mineralization and 2 – high-grade shear/vein structures within the broader zones. These mineralization styles are the key target for the 2021 drilling at Daylight and were intercepted in all drill holes to date.

The Starlight Trend hosts the historic, early 1900s, small scale, past producing Starlight, Victoria and Daylight Mines:

Starlight* (BC Minfile# 082FSW174) produced 21 tonnes at 27.8 g/t gold, 139.5 g/t silver and 0.4% copper;

Daylight* (BC Minfile# 082FSW175) produced 327 tonnes at 27 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, plus minor lead and zinc;

Victoria* (BC Minfile# 082FSW173) produced 3255 tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold, 28.9 g/t silver and 2.6% copper.



*Note: These historic values cannot be relied upon, however the locations of the old mine workings have been verified by West Mining Corp. geologists and are used to assist with planning for the current exploration program.

Eight diamond drill holes have also now been completed on the Great Western Zone of the Daylight Property in southeastern British Columbia (see News Release dated July 19, 2021).

Drill core logging and sampling is being completed and assay results are pending for the Great Western and Starlight drillholes. Results will be released upon receipt.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

One each of blank, field duplicate and standard is inserted into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Core samples are split, bagged, zip-tied and trucked to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (“BV Labs”) in Burnaby, British Columbia for analyses. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Samples are analyzed at BV Labs facilities for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and 48 additional elements were analyzed using a multi-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish.

BV Labs are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by BV Labs prior to release.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

