Global COVID-19 antigen test market size valuation to surpass USD 8 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide COVID-19 antigen test industry was worth USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is reckoned to attain a valuation of USD 8.35 billion over the forecast period 2021-2027, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.7% throughout. The advent of new and deadly COVID-19 variants across the world is a key factor stimulating the overall market development.

Proceeding further, the document classifies the marketplace based on product & service type, end-user scope as well as regional terrain. It then defines each of these sub-segments in terms of shares, size, growth rate, and other critical indicators. Moreover, the study elaborates on the competitive landscape of the industry, while delivering a detailed account of the major players in this space.

Notably, in July 2021, the UK Health Ministry reported that 'Lambda', the newest COVID-19 strain had been detected in over 30 countries across the globe.

Furthermore, introduction of several new antigen tests by private companies, and convenient features offered by the product such as, ease of use, lower test-to-result timeline, and patient-friendliness are also bolstering the market expansion.

Additionally, factors such as high costs of tests in hospital laboratories and long wait-time for results, probability of getting infected in hospitals, and emergence of new players in the market are likely to house several opportunities for growth in this domain.

Elaborating on the negatives, inconsistent regulatory approval practices are likely to impede market progression over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on product & service type, global COVID-19 antigen test market is classified into platforms, services, and reagents & kits. By end-user spectrum, the industry classification comprises clinics & hospitals, diagnostic labs, home care, and others.

Geographical outlook:

Considering the regional scope, the research report deems Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America as the major contributors to overall industry valuation. Asia Pacific COVID-19 antigen test industry currently accounts for significant revenue share and is slated to witness remarkable CAGR over the next 7 years. This can be credited to rapid spread of infection across the region’s massive population, supportive government policies, and presence of various new players.

Competitive landscape summary:

Major companies profiled in the report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., ADS Biotec Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corp., Access Bio Inc., GenBody Inc., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SD Biosensor Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG among others. These companies are employing several strategies like acquisitions, mergers, investments, and new product launches to elevate their standing in the marketplace.

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, By Product & Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Platforms

Services

Reagents & Kits

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, By End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Clinics & Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Home Care

Others

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, By Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Japan

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Princeton BioMeditech Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

ADS Biotec Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Access Bio Inc.

GenBody Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SD Biosensor Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, by Product & Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, by End-Use , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Dynamics

3.1. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Emergence of new deadly COVID-19 variants worldwide

3.1.1.2. Rising product launches

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Unstable regulatory procedures for the approval

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing concern among the people related to spread and influence of emerging variants,

3.1.3.2. Increasing number of companies entering in the market

Chapter 4. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market by Product & Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Service 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Platforms

5.4.2. Reagents & Kits

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, by End-Use

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market by End-Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Clinics & Hospitals

6.3.2. Home Care

6.3.3. Diagnostic Labs

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market, Regional Analysis

