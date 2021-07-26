Denmark data center market to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% during 2021–2026

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982541/?utm_source=GNW



According to the Investment Monitor’s Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark was the best place to build a data center facility across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives across Denmark. Digitalization, excellent connectivity, and an abundance of renewable energy make Denmark a promising market for data center investment. The penetration of AI and ML to monitor data centers is likely to increase in the market and improve the efficiency of the facility operations across the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Denmark data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

• Denmark’s data center market has an advantage as the region offers 85% free cooling annually. This can reduce electricity consumption by cooling units by up to 50% in the country.

• The Danish government launched the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in 2019, which will enable companies to use AI to gain a competitive advantage and help promote Denmark as the leader in AI technology.

• Datacenter operators are also obtaining renewable energy sources to power their facilities, and this trend is expected to continue across Denmark during the forecast period.

• Increasing construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in Denmark.

• Telecommunication providers such as TDC, Telia & Telenor Group, and Hi3G Denmark have been investing significantly in IoT technology.



DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• The Denmark public cloud market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2 billion in 2021 and over USD 5.5 billion by 2026. SaaS will lead revenue growth in the market.

• In 2020, Copenhagen, Horning, Fredericia, and Odense witnessed Denmark’s major data center investments. Other regions such as Taastrup, Glostrup, and Esbjerg are expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

• Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies being used by datacenter investors to increase their foothold across Denmark.

• Hyperscale operators such as Facebook and Google are investing in submarine cable projects to improve connectivity and reduce latency in the Danish data center market.

• Denmark is one of the leading countries working towards smart city initiatives. For instance, Copenhagen focuses on reducing carbon emissions and aims to become carbon neutral by 2025.

• The implementation of 5G networks will increase the usage of new class ethernet switches among data centers in Denmark.



DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• IT Infrastructure Providers

o Arista Networks

o Atos

o Broadcom

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

o Huawei Technologies

o IBM

o Lenovo

o NetApp



• Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

o Aarsleff

o Arup

o Caverion

o Coromatic

o COWI

o Exyte

o Gottlieb Paludan Architects

o Logi-Tek

o Mace Group

o Mercury

o MT Hojgaard

o NOVENCO Building & Industry

o Ramboll Group

o Soren Jensen



• Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Climaveneta

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Grundfos

o KOHLER

o Legrand

o NG Metal

o Riello UPS

o Rittal

o Rolls-Royce Power Systems

o Schneider Electric

o Socomec

o STULZ

o Systemair

o UniCool

o Vertiv Group



• Data Center Investor

o Apple

o DigiPlex

o Digital Realty

o Facebook

o GlobalConnect

o Google

o Microsoft

o Penta

o Cibicom



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Denmark Data Center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

o Copenhagen

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity



DENMARK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Copenhagen

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

o Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

o An assessment of the Denmark data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

o Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

o A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1

Coverage: 11 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Denmark

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

• Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Denmark data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How many existing data centers are there in Denmark?

2. How big is the Denmark data center market?

3. What is the Denmark data center market by area?

4. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Denmark during the period 2021–2026?

5. Who are the key investors in Denmark data center market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________