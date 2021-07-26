Worldwide Shipping Container Modification Industry to 2027 - Increase in Focus Toward Affordable Housing Structures Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipping Container Modification Market by Size and Large Container and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shipping container modification market is expected to reach $114, 588.3 million by 2027, from $76,522.2 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. Modified shipping container can transform standard international standard organization (ISO) container to water treatment plant, equipment housing, shower/ sanitation room, and others. Modular shipping containers are best suitable for applications such as mobile offices, cafes, mobile homes, and restrooms. Modified shipping container is made up of aluminum and steel. It uses galvanizes steel material, which has features such as rigid, robust, and long durable up to 30 years, drive the growth of the global shipping container modification market.



In many developed countries, growing population and matured urbanization is increasing the need for new residential and commercial construction, which fuels the growth of the global shipping container modification market. For instance, modified shipping container build state of the art mobile brewery and taproom at Belgian Moon Brewery, Canada. This shipping container built at 12,000 square feet of space. Many competitors, architects, and builders are adopting partnership as a key strategy for improving the product offering of shipping container modification products. For instance, in July 2020, Sea Box Inc signed partnership with Billion Oyster, and Brooklyn Container Port in the U.S. The partnership aimed to provide the steel ISO boxes, and shipping container modification products.



Growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the global shipping container modification market growth. In addition, government initiative to support green building concept for storage management is expected to drive the growth of the shipping container modification market.



However, low life span of infrastructure and large investment required to install HVAC systems in them are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in demand for new construction, and government initiatives toward green building concepts is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the shipping container modification market.



Shipping container modification market is segmented based on size, application, and region. Based on size, the market is classified into small container (20 feet), and large container (40 feet). Large container (40 feet) segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into energy and mining, construction, retail and commercial, disaster relief, and others. Construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.



Region wise, shipping container modification market analysis is conducted across the North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, North America region was the highest contributor to the shipping container modification market, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

The major players, such as BMarko Structures LLC, Sea Box Inc, Boxman Studios, Falcon Structures, Container Technology Inc, Ebtech Industrial Modular Building Solutions, Wilmot Modular Structures Inc, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, TLS Offshore Containers/ TLS Special Containers, and YMC Container Solutions.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global shipping container modification market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by global shipping container modification market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of global shipping container modification market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global shipping container modification market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the global shipping container modification market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global shipping container modification market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Reduced cost and time required for construction

3.5.1.2. Increase in need for protection of architecture from changing environment in cold regions

3.5.1.3. Ease of installation and relocation

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Low life span of infrastructure

3.5.2.2. Imposes large investment on HVAC systems

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in focus toward affordable housing structures

3.5.3.2. Government initiative toward green building concept

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: SHIPPING CONTAINER MODIFICATION MARKET, BY SIZE

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by size

4.2. Small container (20 Feet)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Large container (40 Feet)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: SHIPPING CONTAINER MODIFICATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by size

5.2. Energy and mining

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Construction

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Retail and commercial

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. Disaster relief

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: SHIPPING CONTAINER MODIFICATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BMARKO STRUCTURES, LLC

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.2. SEA BOX INC.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company snapshot

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. BOXMAN STUDIOS

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company snapshot

7.3.4. Service portfolio

7.4. FALCON STRUCTURES

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Key executive

7.4.3. Company snapshot

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. CONTAINER TECHNOLOGY INC.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company snapshot

7.5.4. Service portfolio

7.6. EBTECH INDUSTRIAL MODULAR BUILDING SOLUTIONS

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company snapshot

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. WILMOT MODULAR STRUCTURES INC.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company snapshot

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.8. SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company snapshot

7.8.4. Operating business segments

7.8.5. Product portfolio

7.8.6. Business performance

7.9. TLS OFFSHORE CONTAINERS/ TLS SPECIAL CONTAINERS

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company snapshot

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.10. YMC CONTAINER SOLUTIONS

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company snapshot

7.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43itga