Western European Protective Footwear Market Report 2021-2025 - Eco-friendly and Recyclable Protective Footwear to Generate Traction

Dublin, July 26, 2021 -- The Western European protective footwear market generated €1,737.0 million in revenue in 2020
The Western European protective footwear market generated €1,737.0 million in revenue in 2020
Market demand was driven by stringent enforcement of regulatory norms and an increasing awareness of the ability of protective footwear to reduce on-the-job injuries.
Among the 3 product segments, safety footwear accounted for 52% of revenue share in 2020. This segment will experience growth in revenue share during the forecast period 2021-2025, which will be driven by greater adoption in the construction, manufacturing, transport, and hospitality industries.
In 2020, manufacturing, construction, and transportation accounted for 28.6%, 18.2%, and 10.6% of the revenue share, respectively. Demand for safety footwear in the oil and gas sector witnessed a decline. The major growth restraints were the temporary closure of oil fields during the peak months of COVID-19, reduced demand, and the drop in crude oil prices.
Germany accounted for 29.6% of revenue in the Western European protective footwear market in 2020. The country is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2020-2025. Post-pandemic growth will be driven by increased adoption of protective footwear in small- and mid-sized businesses.
Adoption of protective footwear with anti-slip and electrostatic discharge (ESD) properties will increase during the forecast period. The high incidence of injuries caused by slips and trips and electric shocks is boosting the demand for protective footwear with such properties.
Sustainable, circular economy-based protective footwear is a major industry trend. Protective footwear companies and material and technology providers are forming partnerships to offer eco-friendly products. The market is set to experience growing popularity of green, natural, and recyclable materials in the near term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Protective Footwear Market
2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Key Findings
- Protective Footwear Market Scope of Analysis
- Protective Footwear Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Protective Footwear Market
- Distribution Channels for Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Drivers for the Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Restraints for the Protective Footwear Market
- Key Competitors for Protective Footwear Market
- Protective Footwear Market - Products Overview
- Industry Trend - Circular Economy* in the Protective Footwear Market
- Sustainable Footwear Practice - Case Studies
- Product Trends - Protective Footwear Market
- Technology Trends - Protective Footwear Market
- Material Trends - Protective Footwear Market
- Regulatory Compliance Overview - Protective Footwear Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Protective Footwear Market
- Pricing Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Pricing Range by Country, Protective Footwear Market
- Pricing Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Revenue by End-user Industry and Region, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country - Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - Protective Footwear Market
- Competitive Environment - Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Share, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
- Competitive Factors Assessment - Protective Footwear Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Shoes
- Key Growth Metrics for Safety Shoes
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Shoes
- Pricing Forecast Analysis - Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast by Country - Safety Shoes
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Shoes
- Competitive Environment - Safety Shoes
- Competitive Analysis - Safety Shoes
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Boots
- Key Growth Metrics for Safety Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Boots
- Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Boots
- Competitive Environment - Safety Boots
- Competitive Analysis - Safety Boots
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wellingtons
- Key Growth Metrics for Wellingtons
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Wellingtons
- Pricing Forecast Analysis, Wellingtons
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Wellingtons
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Wellingtons
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Wellingtons
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - Wellingtons
- Competitive Environment - Wellingtons
- Competitive Analysis - Wellingtons
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Market Overview, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market, Germany
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, France
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Italy
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, United Kingdom & Ireland
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Scandinavia
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Benelux
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Iberia
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Alpine
13. Growth Opportunity Universe, Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Differentiation to Create Advantage in the Competitive Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Sales and Distribution Model to Keep Revenue Afloat, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Eco-friendly and Recyclable Protective Footwear to Generate Traction, 2021
14. Appendix
