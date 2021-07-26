New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Fiberglass Market, By Type, By Glass Fiber Type, By Resin, By Application, By End User Industry, By Top 10 States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105541/?utm_source=GNW



United States Fiberglass Market stood at USD2313.90 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% until 2026. Growth in the United States Fiberglass Market is driven by their widespread usage in a variety of applications, from infrastructure sector to aerospace and defense industries. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material which is composed of a woven material that is embedded with glass fibers which are randomly laid across each other and held together with a binding substance. Fiberglass is combined with resins to form an extremely strong and durable composite. Fiberglass can be flattened into a sheet called a strand mat or woven into a fabric. The use of fiberglass in various sectors including construction, housing, automotive, aviation, marine, electronics, among others is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the United States Fiberglass Market.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into Glass Wool, Direct & Assembled Roving, Chopped Strand, Yarn and Others.Glass Wool type fiberglass dominated the market in 2020 as glass wool is used as an indoor and an acoustic thermal material.



Most commonly, they are applied under pitched roofs, wooden floors, or on inner walls.



Based on Glass Fiber type, the market can be divided into E Glass, S Glass, C Glass, A Glass, R Glass, AR Glass, Others.The E Glass segment dominated the market in 2020 as the E-Glass fabrics are considered as the industry standard and provide an exceptional cost-performance balance.



Factors such as cost-efficiency, corrosion-resistance, and lightweight, as well as wide-ranging applications of E-glass, makes it preferable for wind energy, marine, and other electrical & electronics industries.



On the basis of application, composites dominate the United States Fiberglass Market and held the largest share in the United States Fiberglass Market in 2020. Some of the major players in the United States Fiberglass Market include Owens Corning, Johns Manville Corporation, Saint Gobain North America, CertainTeed Corporation, AGY Holding Corp., PPG Industries, Inc., Jushi USA Corporation, Knauf Insulation, American Fiberglass Corporation, Quietflex Manufacturing Co., L.P. etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new products developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States Fiberglass Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



