Global Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market Report 2021-2029: Growing Adoption of Paperless Technologies Across Manufacturing is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the manufacturing operation management software market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The Growing Adoption of Paperless Technologies Across Manufacturing Sector is Driving the Growth of Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market



The market is driven by the growing adoption of the paperless technologies across the manufacturing sector. The paperless technologies are referred to the use of software technologies across the industry sectors to keep track of the production process and enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, the advance software solution enables the manufacturers to integrate multiple data points into single platform to streamline the decision making process and drive business agility.



The increasing adoption of the automation across the manufacturing organization is serving as a major factor driving the demand for the manufacturing operation management software market. Moreover, the rising need among the manufacturers to enhance the operational efficiency is accelerating the market growth. However, data safety and security issues associated is acting as a major inhibitor in the growth of the market.



Inventory Management is Dominating the Manufacturing Operation Management Market



The manufacturing operation management software market is categorized based on functionality into inventory management, labor management, manufacturing execution system (MES), process & production intelligence, quality process management, and others. Inventory management accounted for more than 30% share in the revenue in 2020.



The growth of the market is attributed to the growing adoption of the advance software solution to streamline the supply chain operation across the industrial sector. Moreover, the growing need among the enterprises to enhance the operational performance is also accelerating the adoption of the inventory management solution. On the other hand, process & production intelligence is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



North America is Leading the Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market



North America accounted for more than 37% share in the manufacturing operation management software market in 2020. The growing adoption of the automating the manufacturing processes is the primary factor driving the growth of the market.

The supportive government initiatives across the region to support automation and digitalization are further accelerating the adoption of the software solution across the industry sector. Additionally, the increasing adoption of the advance technologies such as Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT), AI and Big Data solution is driving the market growth.



The key players in the manufacturing operation management software market are

ABB Ltd.

Critical Manufacturing

Dassault Systemes

Emerson Electrical Co.

Epicor Software Corporation

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

iBASEt

Invensys PLC

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global MOMSA Market



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.4 Market Positioning of Key MOMSA Vendors, 2020



Chapter 4 Global Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Software

4.3 Service



Chapter 5 Global Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market, by Functionality

5.1 Overview

5.2 Inventory Management

5.3 Labor Management

5.4 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

5.5 Process & Product Intelligence

5.6 Quality Management

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Global Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Chemical

6.4 Pharmaceutical

6.5 Food & Beverages

6.6 Consumer Goods

6.7 Aerospace

6.8 Industrial Equipment

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 North America Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Manufacturing Operation Management Software Appliance (MOMSA) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7ng6m