Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising investment in developing novel products by market players for drug abuse is a factor driving the global drugs of abuse testing market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Drugs Of Abuse Testing ” Market, Share, Share and Global Trend By Product (Equipment, Consumables), By Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Hair, Breath, Blood, Sweat), By Application (Medical Screening, Monitoring Pain Management, Forensic & Legal Information, Employment Drug Testing, Sports & Athletics Testing), By End User (Hospital, Forensic Labs, Diagnostic Centres, Speciality Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The growing trend of employing medical screening for drug abuse is contributing growth to the global drugs of abuse testing market.





Implmentation of Stringent Regulations by Government Will Facilitate Growth

The rising technological advancements in analyzers for multidrug detection is driving the global drugs of abuse testing market. The elevating growing trend of medical screening along with increasing investment by key players in developing novel products for drug abuse screening are factors predicted to augment the drugs of abuse testing market shares in the forthcoming year. Furthermore, enhanced stringent regulations by the government for making drug abuse screening obligatory is expected to boost drugs of abuse testing growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, lack of awareness about drug abuse testing methods in underdeveloped countries is predicted to restrict the growth of global drugs of abuse testing revenue during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.





Launch Of Strata®-X-Drug B Plus Will Encourage Growth

Phenomenex Inc., a global leader of innovative technologies unveiled Strata®-X-Drug B Plus. The new drug is a solid phase extraction (SPE) and will can be used for urine drug testing in clinical and forensic toxicology labs. Strata®-X-Drug B Plus is predicted to fuel witness high demand, stoked by the rising demand for drug abuse test kit, . owing to the Phenomenex’s Solvent Shielding Technology™, which allows enzyme hydrolysis to be passed out directly in the microplate well.

Thus, helping in reducing time requirements, transfer steps and cost. This factor is likely to promote the drugs of abuse testing growth. Furthermore, the approval from the FDA for testing device by key players is also adding growth to the global drugs of abuse testing revenue. For instance, the FDA granted 510 (k) approval to OralTox, a rapid oral fluid testing device manufactured by Premier Biotech, Inc. for testing of 8 different drugs.





Leading Players operating in the Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Abbott,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

LifeSign LLC.,

MP Biomedicals,

Premier Biotech, Inc.,

MEDACX Ltd.,

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH,

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.,

Screen Italia Srl,

Paramedical s.r.l.





Availability of On-spot Testing Kits Will Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, the global drugs of abuse testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is presently dominating the global drugs of abuse testing market and is projecting to dominate during the forecast period owing to the strict government regulations for the use of prohibited drugs and the increasing availability of on-spot testing kits. Furthermore, the drugs of abuse testing market is predicted to grow at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the increasing number of youngsters addicted to illicit drugs. Rising awareness by government organizations about the consumption of illicit drugs and their consequences along with new technological advancements in drugs of abuse testing methods is also fostering growth in the region.





Segmentation

By Product

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breath Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Test Kits

Reagents

Others

By Sample Type

Saliva

Urine

Hair

Breath

Blood

Sweat

By Application

Medical Screening

Monitoring Pain Management

Forensic & Legal Information

Employment Drug Testing

Sports & Athletics Testing

By End-User

Hospital

Forensic Labs

Diagnostic Centres

Speciality Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





