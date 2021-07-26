Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in NIH-Funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Trial of TRV027 for COVID-19

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the first COVID-19 patient has been enrolled in the NIH-funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue (Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines) trial.



“There is no one solution to end COVID-19, and we are honored to play a role in the global effort to overcome this pandemic and mitigate its long-term impact on our communities,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “I am excited that patients are now being enrolled in this study and that TRV027 is the one of the first active treatment arms available for patient randomization.”

The trial, known as ACTIV-4 Host Tissue, is testing four investigational agents that combat dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the immune system caused by a COVID-19 infection. TRV027 is a novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist that specifically binds to and rebalances AT 1 receptor activation within the RAAS, blocking the damaging pathway that leads to acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting, while activating the cellular pathway that selectively targets reparative actions that improve lung function and promote anti-inflammatory effects.

The trial is enrolling approximately 1,600 patients at over 50 sites in the U.S. TRV027 is part of the initial trial launch, and additional study arms will be added to the trial over time. The study is evaluating the impact of each intervention on recovery, supplemental oxygen use, need for mechanical ventilation, organ failure, and mortality.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the development of interventions that can combat the vascular, fibrotic, and inflammatory damage done by the coronavirus remains a top priority,” said Sean Collins, M.D., M.Sci., Principal Investigator of the ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial, Co-Director of the Vanderbilt Coordinating Center and Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “I am very pleased that we have enrolled our first patient in the ACTIV-4 Host Tissue trial, and I look forward to investigating the potential of TRV027 to modulate the RAAS and improve outcomes for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”

About ACTIV-4 Host Tissue

This is a multi-site, randomized, placebo-controlled, clinical trial with multiple treatment arms, each enrolling approximately 300-400 COVID-19 patients ≥ 18 years old. Four trial arms are testing investigational agents, including TRV027, that target the RAAS or the immune system through distinct mechanisms of action. The objective of the trial is to determine whether modulation of these systems is an effective strategy for preventing progression to critical illness, multiorgan failure, or mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The trial is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the NIH.

About the NIH ACTIV Initiative

On April 17, 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for prioritizing and speeding development of the most promising treatments and vaccines.



Coordinated by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), ACTIV brings NIH together with its sibling agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); other government agencies including the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); The Operation; the European Medicines Agency (EMA); and representatives from academia, philanthropic organizations, and numerous biopharmaceutical companies.

For more information about the ACTIV therapeutic trials, including ACTIV-4 Host Tissue, visit the ACTIV website: https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ.

About TRV027

TRV027 is a novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist that is currently being investigated by multiple institutions as a potential treatment for acute lung injury contributing to ARDS and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. It has previously been studied in 691 individuals, has a well-characterized pharmacokinetic profile, and has demonstrated efficacy, potency, and selectivity at the AT 1 receptor in nonclinical studies. In previous clinical trials, there was a low dropout rate associated with TRV027, and no significant safety issues were reported. TRV027 is currently being evaluated in the REMAP-CAP COVID-19 ACE2 RAS Modulation Domain, an international, multi-site, randomized, Phase 2 / 3 adaptive clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In April 2021, the Company filed a non-provisional patent application and PCT application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of TRV027 to treat ARDS and the prevention or treatment of abnormal clotting in COVID-19 patients.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

