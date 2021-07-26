NannyPod’s Super-Fast New Childcare App

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NannyPod has launched a revolutionary new app for moms and dads around the country who need fast access to childcare.



NannyPod , a leading childcare platform, launched its new high speed app in early July 2021 to help families manage their day-to-day routine. “Providing a low cost way for moms and dads to connect to six core types of childcare will revolutionize the way the industry works into perpetuity, as well as the speed at which childcare providers can pick up jobs,” said Hannah Salters, VP of ECommerce. “The new app will simplify life for parents immensely and increase our geographical footprint across the continental US.”

Families can get set up and make requests in under a minute, helping the company capture some of this $30 billion industry. Parents can opt to pay $8 per month for unlimited bookings. When you pay a babysitter through the app, there is an extra $2 Safe Pay fee. Thus paying a babysitter $30 while you had a date-night would only total $32, plus the monthly fee. You can then get the childcare tax credit or use your dependent care FSA to offset the cost! The low fee app is designed to be the fastest way to find childcare anytime you need it and pick up jobs on the fly in the gig-economy. The platform is entirely free to all childcare providers and allows them to keep 100% of their earnings.

“Our platform simplifies family life on a daily basis, and helps childcare providers earn more money,” stated Kevin N. Hedges, CEO & Co-Founder. “The app combines all of the features you’d expect when trying to book a babysitter or find a nanny, including filters for ratings, pay rates, CPR certifications, experience and more. What makes it really special is the speed at which it works. Parents can also pick childcare providers who have a background check with continuous monitoring . Our core childcare services include infant care specialists, babysitters, nannies, homework helpers and tutors. There’s even a pick up / drop off service for families whose kids are always at activities. The all-in-one solution for childcare is accessible in every city across the USA,” says Hedges. It’s recommended parents invite some sitters and friends they already know to the app, then make childcare requests as needed.

NannyPod’s plan is to scale across the USA and then to Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The industry is due for a shake up.

The team designed a great product. “We connect with childcare providers through multiple channels, who then download the app. This helps families draw from a large pool, but only select those that meet their specific criteria,” said Arlee Belch, VP of Marketing. “NannyPod is on the way to scaling fast. We are excited to see how parents react when they realize the fees are so low, and they can get childcare so quickly!”

Carmen Shaw, VP of Operations at NannyPod, helps oversee the nuts and bolts of the company. Ms. Shaw commented that “We thought carefully about the best way to help families across the USA, we put them first. NannyPod allows families to get childcare easily with or without a subscription commitment, helping them save money. It’s going to ruffle some feathers, but we are ok with that.”

Families, sitters and nanny agencies interested in learning more about the company can visit www.NannyPod.com

NannyPod is one of the leading childcare platforms in the USA, founded in 2015. The company is headquartered in Charleston SC. The NannyPod app allows families to request childcare on-demand and get responses instantly. Families can also find part time or full time nannies. Families may receive IRS childcare tax credits or pay with a Dependent Care FSA. NannyPod operates across all 50 states in the USA.

