BC Craft Supply Co Announces Provision Patent for Custom Cannabis Micro-Dosing Tablet Dispenser

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, FeelWell Brands Inc. (“FeelWell”) has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a custom cannabis micro-dosing tablet dispenser for it’s brand CLIX and other commercial licensing applications.



Micro-dosing is the practice of taking small amounts of cannabis to reap the medical benefits of THC, while potentially avoiding its psychoactive effects that may interfere with the demands of daily life. FeelWell’s custom micro dosing tablet dispenser allows users to benefit from very low doses of cannabis, and its unique friendly design is easy to use.

“FeelWell is proud to bring this best-in-class device to market, which delivers a specific dose of cannabinoids in each tablet, allowing for a more predictable and accurate experience,” said CRFT, CEO, Matthew Watters. “Our new micro-tablet dispenser, coupled with our latest device partnership with Omura gives CLIX a unique point of differentiation in the United States cannabis market; ensuring our innovative formulations are paired with the right technology to deliver the optimal customer experience. From recreational to pharmaceutical applications, we see amazing potential for novel applications of the device.”

FeelWell has entered into partnerships with Sinc&Berger and The Hershey Group to facilitate ongoing patents, design changes, and to bring the micro-dosing tablet dispensers to market across the United States through a series of licensing opportunities. Expected distribution in the California market will commence in the Fall of 2021, with national distribution in late 2021.

About BC Craft Supply Co Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC;

- a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus, BC; Feelwell Brands , a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

CRFT works with local artist cross-sectors and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Follow @BC_Craft on Twitter for the latest updates.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing of the official launch of the Company’s new product lines.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Ascent assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information:

Matthew Watters, CEO, and Director

Phone: (604) 687-2038.

Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

SUITE 810 – 749 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1H2



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0120589b-a8d5-4775-8d7f-307e7342c9cf.











