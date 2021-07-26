Verano to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that its management will participate in the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Archos will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET, and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors.



A live broadcast of the fireside chat will be available online and archived for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website investors.verano.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

