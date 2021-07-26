Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.'s (OTC: GWHP) Antibody IgG/IgM and Antigen Tests That They Offer Are Capable of Detecting the DELTA B.1.617.2, United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) of COVID 19 SARS 2

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of Covid-19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM and Antigen tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in DELTA B.1.617.2, United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus.

The Biden administration is rethinking its approach to Covid-19 testing as the pandemic enters an uncertain phase…

But with newer variants like Delta circulating, the administration must also ensure that existing tests are capable of detecting emerging strains — and maintain enough testing capacity to detect and tamp down new bursts of infections. The government is working with the diagnostics industry to ensure the gains in domestic manufacturing are not lost over time. But it is not yet out of the danger zone with Covid-19. With public health experts warning that Delta could drive up cases in under-vaccinated areas, the Biden team is pushing ahead with plans to establish testing programs in schools and homeless shelters as the fall approaches. It is also pushing test makers to create products that can be used at home to simultaneously screen for flu, Covid and other common respiratory viruses.

Under Mr. Strongo’s direction, Global is following the President and his directions regarding COVID. To conquer COVID and win this war, Global must keep up the research and development of tests.

Mr. Strongo states, “Global continues to do research on all new strains of the COVID-19 virus to make sure the tests we offer are a useful and reliable diagnostic test."

The USA has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world and there is concern that this next wave of infections will be worse than the previous. Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. is confident that its Covid-19 Rapid Test can make a difference through assisting companies, staff, and public places where transmission may occur with a reliable, accurate, and fast Rapid Test

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013, and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

The market is growing because of the outbreak of the coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) pandemic, which has increased the demand for rapid testing across the world. As the number of people suffering from the viral infection increases, the demand for rapid testing, which allows detecting the virus quickly, is growing. The adoption of a population-wide testing approach, which includes household, individual testing, is one of the trends influencing the demand for covid-19 diagnostics kits. The shift from symptomatic testing to mass testing in developed countries is another major factor affecting the market.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use, as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Currently, the Company offers 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 19 POC products approved by the CLIA WAIVED FDA.

