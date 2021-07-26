Creative Chat: Comms and Audio Companion that’s Right on the Money

Milpitas, Calif. , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative Chat, a plug-and-play 3.5mm communications headset that offers users an easy solution for online calls, and a better audio experience for music, movies and gaming. This latest headset features a retractable noise-cancelling boom mic with a direct microphone mute switch, that offers users greater voice pick up and instant access to controls without having to fiddle through multiple applications and screens. Sporting 40mm Neodymium drivers, the Creative Chat is tuned to deliver a powerful audio punch for an upgraded listening experience.

The launch of the Creative Chat also kicks off an all-new series that will include a USB-connected variant. These are optimized with improved audio quality and microphone performance, to meet increasing needs for improved online communication and home entertainment in the current climate where people are spending more time at home than before.

With competent audio performance, fuss-free setup and convenient compatibility on PC, Mac, and even mobile devices across popular video conferencing applications such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more, the Creative Chat serves as the ideal go-to audio companion to work, learn and play from home with.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Chat is attractively priced at US$29.99 and is available at Creative.com. For more information, visit http://creative.com/chat .



About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements.

