7 Hills Pharma Names Biopharma Industry Veteran Michael S. Perry Chairman of its Board of Managers

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Hills Pharma, a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of drugs for treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the appointment of Michael S. Perry, DVM, Ph.D., as its first Chairman of the Board of Managers. Dr. Perry currently is CEO of AVITA Medical.



“We are delighted that Dr. Perry will play an important role in the development of our company,” said 7 Hills Pharma President and CEO Upendra Marathi, Ph.D., MBA. “He brings to the team extensive experience in biopharmaceutical management, research and development, and regulatory affairs, along with a proven track record in healthcare investment and financing. We look forward to Dr. Perry guiding 7 Hills Pharma to its next level of success.”

7 Hills Pharma is advancing its platform of novel oral, small molecule integrin activators that promote cell adhesion, which is essential for immune system activation. The integrin activators have the potential to strengthen antigen-specific immune responses to all kinds of immunotherapies. Preclinical study data also reveal a positive safety profile for the immunostimulants.

The company’s lead clinical product, 7HP349, is in development to improve the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumor cancers and vaccines for COVID-19 and influenza. A Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers was launched in November 2020 to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of 7HP349. Results of the study are expected later this summer.

“I am pleased to join the 7 Hills Pharma management team,” said Dr. Perry. “I am very excited about the company’s future prospects based on its unique cell adhesion technology. While targeted immunotherapies represent a relatively novel approach to treating cancer, their success has been limited. 7 Hill’s integrin activators have the potential to significantly increase the benefits of cancer immunotherapies as well as improve the effectiveness of COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, particularly amongst the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.”

In his career, Dr. Perry has been involved in the successful development and commercial launch of over 30 prescription products, 14 of which achieved blockbuster status. He was appointed CEO of AVITA Medical in June 2017 after serving on the Board since February 2013. He also has been a member of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors since 2011.

Before joining AVITA, Dr. Perry was Chief Scientific Officer of Novartis’ Cell and Gene Therapy Unit and Vice President and Global Head of Stem Cell Therapy for Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. He also has held leadership positions with Baxter Healthcare; Novartis affiliates Systemix Inc. and Genetic Therapy, Inc.; Sandoz Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Schering-Plough Corporation; and was a venture partner with Bay City Capital, LLC.

About 7 Hills Pharma

7 Hills Pharma is focused on the development of novel and cost-efficient immunomodulatory agents that leverage well-known integrin biology to drive and enhance essential steps in the immune cycle. The company’s lead programs are designed to improve the effectiveness of immuno-oncology therapies including checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, and cord blood transplantation in the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases. For more information, visit http://www.7hillspharma.com

Media Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

425-306-8716

danieleramian@comcast.net

