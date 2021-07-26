Global Marketplaces Market Report 2021 with Spotlight on Adevinta, Axel Springer, Prosus, Schibsted, and Facebook

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marketplaces Annual is here and the age of fully transactional online marketplaces is finally upon us.

Value-added services like delivery payments and certified goods are now all crucial elements. Marketplaces that miss the boat will risk being overtaken by nimbler competitors.

We dig deep into transactions-led trends, with wide-ranging insights from major international operators to smaller companies in the classified space.

Inside the super-sized report, you'll find:

Top 50: identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Company Spotlights: Adevinta, Axel Springer, Prosus, and Schibsted, plus Facebook's continued evolution as a marketplace business

Companies to Watch: Jordan-based Open Sooq and DPG Media / Mediahuis

Leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 64 countries and much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry Trends

Online transactions becoming new normal in general goods

Decline of display: Is there a future for display ads?

Company Spotlights

Multi-verticals by revenue: The world's Top 10 groups

Adevinta: ECG deal unlocks new horizons in new markets

Allegro: Transactions-led move to challenge Prosus

Axel Springer: The focus is now on jobs and property

Carousell: Verticalization, transactions lead the way

Craigslist: Pioneer still dominant but rivals make gains

Facebook Marketplace: A pivot, and two investigations

Prosus: Classifieds grow rapidly, with focus on autos

Schibsted: It just got bigger through Adevinta's ECG deal

Companies to Watch

DPG Media/Mediahuis: Challenge in Belgium, Netherlands

OpenSooq: New funds to challenge Haraj, EMPG in the Gulf

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites

New products and tech: Global roundup

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

