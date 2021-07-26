Global Market for Electronic Textiles (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Myant, Sensing Tex and Apple Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Textiles (E-textiles) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traditional textiles simply function as a covering material. Based on the rapidly changing global demands and due to advanced technological improvements, the development of integrated electronics and responsive functionality on textiles has led to the emergence of E-textiles and smart textiles accommodating the revolution we are witnessing in wearable electronics. The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics and clothing, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Advances in the ability to free-form print circuit processes enables electronic systems to be assembled directly onto textile items. This type of technology, "E-textiles," will compete with existing wearable devices that have dominated the market (smartwatches and fitness trackers), as a more discrete alternative to health and physiological monitoring. Electronic textiles incorporate interdisciplinary studies such as textiles, nano/micro technologies, computing systems, and communications and information technologies. E-textiles monitor heart health (heart rate, heart rate variability, electrocardiogram), activity recognition and measurement, sleep stage and sleep quality detection, drug adherence, stress level monitor and body temperature measurement, chemical sensing and can return heat and stimulus through the very fibers of textile products.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends in electronic textiles (E-textiles).

Investment and product news 2020-2021.

Materials and components analysis.

Applications and markets including smart clothing products, heated clothing, sports and fitness, smart footwear, military, medical and healthcare, workplace monitoring & protection, motion capture, soft exoskeletons, wearable advertising and power sources for E-textiles.

Global market revenues by market, historical and forecast to 2031.

112 company profiles including Myant, Inc., Sensing Tex, Nextiles, Apple, OMsignal, Hexoskin, Ohmatex A/S, Sensoria Inc., Xenoma Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Loomia, Garmin and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Evolution of Electronics

1.1.1 The Wearables Revolution

1.1.2 Wearable Market Leaders

1.1.3 Flexible and Stretchable Electronics

1.1.4 Wearable Electronics in the Textiles Industry

1.1.5 New Conductive Materials

1.2 Market Drivers

1.3 Main Markets

1.3.1 Healthcare

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Heated Clothing

1.4 Performance Requirements for E-Textiles

1.5 Growth Prospects for Electronic Textiles

1.6 E-Textiles Investments and Funding 2020-

2 Research Methodology

3 Materials and Components

3.1 Conductive and Stretchable Yarns

3.2 Conductive Polymers

3.2.1 Pdms

3.2.2 Pedot: Pss

3.3 Conductive Coatings

3.4 Conductive Inks

3.5 Nanomaterials

3.5.1 Nanocoatings in Smart Textiles

3.5.2 Graphene

3.5.3 Nanofibers

3.5.4 Carbon Nanotubes

3.6 Phase Change Materials

3.6.1 Temperature Controlled Fabrics

4 Applications, Markets and Products

4.1 Smart Clothing Products

4.2 Temperature Monitoring and Regulation

4.2.1 Heated Clothing

4.3 Stretchable E-Fabrics

4.4 Therapeutic Products

4.5 Sport & Fitness

4.5.1 Smart Clothing for Sport

4.5.2 Biomonitoring

4.6 Smart Footwear

4.7 Military

4.8 Medical and Healthcare

4.8.1 Wearable Health Monitoring

4.8.1.1 Companies and Products

4.8.2 Temperature and Respiratory Rate Monitoring

4.8.2.1 Companies and Products

4.8.3 Pregnancy and Newborn Monitoring

4.8.4 Biometric Monitoring

4.8.4.1 Application in Medical

4.8.5 Ecg Sensors

4.8.6 Smart Wound Care

4.9 Industrial and Workplace Monitoring

4.9.1 Antistatic Protective Clothing

4.9.2 Protective Clothing

4.10 Flexible and Wearable Display Advertising

4.11 Textile-Based Lighting

4.11.1 Oleds

4.11.2 Electroluminescent Fibers

4.12 Antimicrobial Textiles

4.12.1 Nanosilver

4.12.2 Zinc Oxide

4.12.3 Chitosan

4.13 Smart Diapers

4.14 Protective Clothing

4.15 Automotive Interiors

4.15.1 Heatings

4.15.2 Lighting and Textiles

4.15.3 Monitoring and Sensors

4.16 Smart Home

4.16.1 Companies and Products

4.17 Motion Capture

4.18 Exoskeletons

4.18.1 Companies and Products

4.19 Powering E-Textiles

4.19.1 Textile Batteries

4.19.2 Textile Supercapacitors

4.19.3 Energy Harvesting

4.19.3.1 Photovoltaic Solar Textiles

4.19.3.2 Energy Harvesting Nanogenerators

4.19.3.2.1 Tengs

4.19.3.2.2 Pengs

4.19.3.3 Radio Frequency (Rf) Energy Harvesting

4.19.3.4 Piezoelectric Fibers

4.20 Education

5 Global Market Size

6 Market and Technical Challenges

7 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) Company Profiles

8 References

