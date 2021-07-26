Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics Holds Grand Opening in Fort Myers, Florida Featuring the Astanza Trinity Laser

Fort Myers, Florida, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics, the newest aesthetic practice and leading destination for advanced laser and skincare treatments in Fort Myers, Florida, opens its doors on Monday, August 2. The up-and-coming laser practice offers various skin services, including advanced laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, dermaplaning, facials, lash extensions, microblading, and much more.

“Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics offers premium, non-surgical procedures centered around revitalizing one’s appearance and boosting confidence,” said Crista Poynor, owner. “Our services are designed to transform the skin and help our clients feel and look like their best selves. We curate customized treatment plans for every client and their unique skin concerns using affordable pricing and unparalleled laser technology.”

Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics uses the industry-leading Astanza Trinity laser to perform full-spectrum laser tattoo removal, advanced age spot removal, and effortless spider vein removal. The Trinity is a triple-wavelength laser that produces superior results thanks to its ultra-fast pulse duration, high pulse energy, and intense peak power. In addition, the Trinity is safe to use on all skin types and is renowned for its ability to tackle resistant bright blue and green tattoo pigments. The rising laser practice also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to provide maximum skin numbing solutions and the most comfortable treatment experience.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics and have Southwest Florida experience the Trinity’s cutting-edge treatments and results,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. “Crista and the team at Tropical Sunset Laser are highly trained professionals who are passionate about the work they do. We are excited to be a part of their journey and are looking forward to the strides they’ll make in the Fort Myers aesthetic market.”

Tropical Sunset Laser is offering 15% off laser tattoo removal packages throughout the month of August to celebrate their grand opening.

About Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics

Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics is a leading laser and aesthetic practice in Fort Myers, Florida. It offers a full range of skincare services, including laser tattoo removal, spider vein treatment, age spot removal, lash and brow tinting, microdermabrasion, and more. The Southwest Florida practice is led by a team of thoroughly trained and certified staff committed to helping each client achieve their skin goals.

Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics offers free consultations for new and existing clients. To schedule a consultation, call (239) 682-1600 or visit https://tropicalsunsetlaser.com/. Tropical Sunset Laser & Esthetics is located at 9924 Gulf Coast Main St. #24, Fort Myers, FL 33913.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.