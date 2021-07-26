Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market Report 2021: Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2018-2030 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of HCM in the seven major markets was USD 301.3 million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 22.24% for the study period (2018-2030).



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Epidemiology



The epidemiology division's Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Country Wise- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total 7MM prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) were 34,713 cases in 2020.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) report encloses the detailed analysis of HCM marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Management of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) requires a multi-disciplinary approach that includes neonatologists, cardiologists, surgeons, nutritionists, pharmacists, nurses, and social workers. Guidelines have been set forth regarding the optimal HCM classification and management, but they must be taken in the situation and cannot be used in every circumstance. The primary approach is pharmacologic support, and if the patient is refractory to medication, non-pharmacologic support may be considered.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Emerging Drugs



Mavacamten is an investigational, novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin; mavacamten reduces cardiac muscle contractility by inhibiting excessive myosin-actin cross-bridge formation, resulting in hypercontractility, left ventricular hypertrophy, and reduced compliance.



Mavacamten is initially being developed for the treatment of symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Based on its mechanism of action and evidence of therapeutic activity, mavacamten is also being studied in the clinic to treat symptomatic non-obstructive HCM and among a targeted population of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market Outlook



The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018-2030.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.



This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stages. It also analyses Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Mavacamten (Bristol Myers Squibb), CK-274 (Cytokinetics), and LCZ696 (Novartis), are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the market in the coming future.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in 2018

3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in 2030



4 Executive Summary of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Risk Factors

5.3 Symptoms

5.4 Types of HCM

5.5 Molecular Genetics basis

5.6 Pathophysiology

5.6.1 Cardiac abnormalities

5.6.2 Genetic abnormalities

5.7 Disease Stages and Progression

5.7.1 Stages of HCM

5.7.2 Clinical progression of HCM

5.8 Manifestations

5.9 Clinical workup



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of HCM

6.3 Assumption and Rationale

6.4 The United States

6.4.1 Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States

6.4.2 Diagnosed cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States

6.4.3 Gender-specific Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States

6.4.4 Type-specific Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States

6.5 EU5

6.5.1 Germany

6.5.2 France

6.5.3 Italy

6.5.4 Spain

6.5.5 United Kingdom

6.6 Japan



7 Treatment and Management

7.1 Pharmacological management

7.2 Non-pharmacologic therapy

7.3 Treatment Guidelines

7.3.1 American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology (AHA/ACC) guideline

7.3.2 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines



8 Patient Journey



9 Case Reports



10 Emerging Products

10.1 Mavacamten: Bristol Myers Squibb

10.2 CK-274: Cytokinetics

10.3 LCZ696: Novartis



11 Organizations contributing towards Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy



12 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in 7MM

12.3 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy by Current Therapies

12.4 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy of Emerging Therapies

12.5 Market Outlook

12.6 United States Market Size

12.6.1 Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in United States

12.6.2 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy of Current Therapies in the United States

12.6.3 Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy of Emerging Therapies in the United States

12.6.4 EU-5 Market Size

12.6.5 Germany

12.6.6 France

12.6.7 Italy

12.6.8 Spain

12.6.9 United Kingdom

12.7 Japan



13 Market Drivers



14 Market Barriers



15 SWOT Analysis



16 Unmet Needs



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cytokinetics

Novartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t81xf