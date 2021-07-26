Global Smart Wearable Devices Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Wearable Devices Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Smartwatch, HMD, Health & Fitness Trackers, Hearables), Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global smart wearable devices market will reach $137.15 billion by 2030, growing by 14.7% annually over 2020-2030 with a CAGR of 18.6% for unit shipment, owing to the growing consumer preference for connected devices and smart wearables, technological growth of the consumer electronics industry, the rise in remote work, and increased interest in health monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted with 83 tables and 91 figures, this 169-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart wearable devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart wearable devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Smartwatches
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Smart Glasses
- AR HMDs
- VR HMDs
- Other HMDs
- Smart Jewelry
- Health & Fitness Trackers
- Wristband
- Other Trackers
- Smart Clothing
- Smart Earwear/Hearables
- Smart Patches
- Smart Implantables
- Other Smart Wearables
Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cellular Network
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Bluetooth Technology
- Wi-Fi Network
- Other Connectivity Types
Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Enterprise & Industrial
- Media & Entertainment
- Other Industry Verticals
Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Online Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Department Stores
- Hypermarket
- Other Distribution Channels
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Connectivity, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Smartwatches
3.3 Head-Mounted Displays
3.3.1 Smart Glasses
3.3.2 AR HMDs
3.3.3 VR HMDs
3.3.4 Other HMDs
3.4 Smart Jewelry
3.5 Health & Fitness Trackers
3.5.1 Wristband
3.5.2 Other Trackers
3.6 Smart Clothing
3.7 Smart Earwear/Hearables
3.8 Smart Patches
3.9 Smart Implantables
3.10 Other Smart Wearables
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity
4.1 Market Overview by Connectivity
4.2 Cellular Network
4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
4.4 Bluetooth Technology
4.5 Wi-Fi Network
4.6 Other Connectivity Types
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical
5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
5.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3 Healthcare
5.4 Enterprise & Industrial
5.5 Media & Entertainment
5.6 Other Industry Verticals
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
6.2 Online Stores
6.3 Specialty Stores
6.4 Department Stores
6.5 Hypermarket
6.6 Other Distribution Channels
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.2.1 Overview of North America Market
7.2.2 U.S.
7.2.3 Canada
7.2.4 Mexico
7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.3.1 Overview of European Market
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 U.K.
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Netherlands
7.3.7 Russia
7.3.8 Rest of European Market
7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 China
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 India
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America Market
7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.6.1 UAE
7.6.2 Saudi Arabia
7.6.3 Israel
7.6.4 Other National Markets
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
8.3 Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Fossil Group Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Google LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Xiaomi
